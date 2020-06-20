Podcast: The Lockdown Companion Vol14 with Sam Reynolds & Olly Wilkins

Jun 20, 2020
by The HKT Podcast  

The one with Sam Reynolds and the surprise website....
In this episode of The Lockdown Companion Davi and Olly Wilkins are joined by Fest Series rider and all round mountain bike shredder Sam Reynolds. Olly makes a surprise discovery, there's elevator music and we chat with Sam about bike set-up for 100ft jumps, lockdown pump track home builds with his neighbour and the usual random tangents! 

The audio version of the podcast features a cover of the Sublime's song 'What I Got' by Zeb.

Watch the full video episode


Polygon
During the episode Sam explains how he sets his bike up for 100ft jumps and how the FEST family works

Photo Cred: Eric Palmer

Posted In:
Podcasts Olly Wilkins Sam Reynolds


