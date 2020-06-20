Podcast: The Lockdown Companion Vol14 with Sam Reynolds & Olly Wilkins

During the episode Sam explains how he sets his bike up for 100ft jumps and how the FEST family works

The one with Sam Reynolds and the surprise website....In this episode of The Lockdown Companion Davi and Olly Wilkins are joined by Fest Series rider and all round mountain bike shredder Sam Reynolds. Olly makes a surprise discovery, there's elevator music and we chat with Sam about bike set-up for 100ft jumps, lockdown pump track home builds with his neighbour and the usual random tangents!The audio version of the podcast features a cover of the Sublime's song 'What I Got' by Zeb.Watch the full video episodeThe HKT Podcast & The Lockdown Companion episodes are available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast @odub_23 on everything.Enjoy, stay safe and thanks for listening!Photo Cred: Eric Palmer