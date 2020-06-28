Podcast: The Lockdown Companion Vol15 Feat. Listener Questions and the Freedom Ride

Jun 28, 2020
by The HKT Podcast  
Freeride Ride 2020

The one with the Freedom Ride 2020 details...

On this episode we decided to ride solo, Olly has an update on the missing snake, we talk about our idols growing up, take some listener questions and most importantly share details of the Freedom Ride 2020!

Prefer to watch the full episode?

The Freedom Ride 2020 takes place on Saturday, 4th July at Rogate Bike Park and is limited to just 100 places. You can get your ticket HERE

The HKT Podcast & The Lockdown Companion episodes are available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.

The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast & @odub_23 on everything.

Enjoy, stay safe, thanks for listening and hopefully we will see you at Freedom Ride 2020!

Posted In:
Podcasts


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Trans Cascadia Cancelled]
139062 views
Commencal Unveils 2021 Meta AM 29
78005 views
First Look: 2021 Specialized Epic & Epic Evo
64643 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Downhill World Cup Riders from 2010?
50454 views
On the Fence: Specialized Epic EVO vs. Cannondale Scalpel SE
46109 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Mountain Bike Clothing - Part 1
44286 views
AbsoluteBlack Launches New Graphene Infused Chain Lube at $150 a Bottle
42948 views
Bike Check & Interview: Evan Turpen's High Pivot Steel Beauty
40335 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007839
Mobile Version of Website