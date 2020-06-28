Podcast: The Lockdown Companion Vol15 Feat. Listener Questions and the Freedom Ride

The one with the Freedom Ride 2020 details...
On this episode we decided to ride solo, Olly has an update on the missing snake, we talk about our idols growing up, take some listener questions and most importantly share details of the Freedom Ride 2020!
Prefer to watch the full episode?
The Freedom Ride 2020 takes place on Saturday, 4th July at Rogate Bike Park and is limited to just 100 places. You can get your ticket HERE
The HKT Podcast & The Lockdown Companion episodes are available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.
The entire back catalogue can be found on our website
and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast
& @odub_23
on everything.
Enjoy, stay safe, thanks for listening and hopefully we will see you at Freedom Ride 2020!
0 Comments
Post a Comment