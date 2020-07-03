Podcast: The Lockdown Companion Vol16 with Ali Clarkson & Olly Wilkins

Jul 2, 2020
by The HKT Podcast  

The one with Ali C, brake geekery and the chicken sandwich...

On this episode of The Lockdown Companion, Olly Wilkins and I are joined by professional trials rider Ali Clarkson. During the episode we hear how Ali is a professor of braking technology and some of the weird and wonderful things he's tried over the years to find the perfect brake setup, Ali also talks about some of the unique ways he's gained sponsorship deals, we take some listener submissions plus the usual randomness...


Ali is a regular on the Drop and Roll Tour and has been building some iconic bikes during lockdown

The HKT Podcast & The Lockdown Companion episodes are available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.

The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast & @odub_23 on everything.

Enjoy, stay safe, thanks for listening!

Posted In:
Podcasts Ali Clarkson Olly Wilkins


Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
73231 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
65051 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
58506 views
Kona Teases New Honzo ESD & Shonky Hardtails
47401 views
YT Releases Shred Spec Aluminium Capra & Decoy
44883 views
First Look: 2021 Yeti SB115
44776 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
40995 views
Review: 2021 Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana
39975 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007215
Mobile Version of Website