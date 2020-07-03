Podcast: The Lockdown Companion Vol16 with Ali Clarkson & Olly Wilkins

Ali is a regular on the Drop and Roll Tour and has been building some iconic bikes during lockdown

The one with Ali C, brake geekery and the chicken sandwich...On this episode of The Lockdown Companion, Olly Wilkins and I are joined by professional trials rider Ali Clarkson. During the episode we hear how Ali is a professor of braking technology and some of the weird and wonderful things he's tried over the years to find the perfect brake setup, Ali also talks about some of the unique ways he's gained sponsorship deals, we take some listener submissions plus the usual randomness...The HKT Podcast & The Lockdown Companion episodes are available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast @odub_23 on everything.Enjoy, stay safe, thanks for listening!