Podcast: The Lockdown Companion Vol17 - The Final Chapter

Jul 8, 2020
by The HKT Podcast  

The final instalment of The Lockdown Companion is here. On this episode we chat about how freakin' good Freedom Ride 2020 was and, start to plan Freedom Ride 2021. We discuss the potential new podcast series and all sorts of other random chat... 

Olly and I both want to say a big thank you for all of your support throughout these testing times. We genuinely hope you have enjoyed listening as much as we have creating this series, it's been a blast from start to finish and it wouldn't have been half as fun without all the listeners/viewers!

On to the next chapter and maybe a TV show?

The HKT Podcast & The Lockdown Companion episodes are available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.

The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast & @odub_23 on everything.

Enjoy, stay safe, thanks for listening!

Posted In:
Podcasts Olly Wilkins


Must Read This Week
The Frace F160 is Milled From a 70kg Slab of Aluminum
94346 views
First Ride: RockShox's New Zeb Fork
87119 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
60442 views
Shimano Brings Back the SPD Sandal for Its 25th Anniversary
57969 views
First Ride: 2021 Evil Wreckoning
51631 views
Now Closed: Put Your EWS Racing Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia
42936 views
Tech Briefing: Oil Slick Pedals, Flat Pedals Shoes, A Dozen New Bikes, & More - July 2020
40388 views
The Best Tech From Italian EWS Rounds
39673 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008293
Mobile Version of Website