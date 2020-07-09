Podcast: The Lockdown Companion Vol17 - The Final Chapter

The final instalment of The Lockdown Companion is here. On this episode we chat about how freakin' good Freedom Ride 2020 was and, start to plan Freedom Ride 2021. We discuss the potential new podcast series and all sorts of other random chat...
Olly and I both want to say a big thank you for all of your support throughout these testing times. We genuinely hope you have enjoyed listening as much as we have creating this series, it's been a blast from start to finish and it wouldn't have been half as fun without all the listeners/viewers!
On to the next chapter and maybe a TV show?
Enjoy, stay safe, thanks for listening!
