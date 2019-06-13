Podcast: The Long Hard Road To Turning Pro And Supporting Privateers With Wyn Masters

2009 aboard Wyn's first pro ride on Ancillotti, 2019 on the GT Factory Racing team.

Words: Davi Birks // Photos: Keith Valentine & Sven MartinWyn Masters is one of the most likeable characters on the planet, a true gentleman who's living life the right way. What most people might not realise is that Wyn's journey to turning professional was a long and tough one. His first couple of years racing World Cups were entirely self-funded after working solidly for over six months in the gold mines of New Zealand and Australia. Once he made it to Europe he had to quickly get to know people to help him get from race to race and help with maintaining often broken equipment.On this episode of The HKT Podcast we take a deep dive into what he went through as a privateer and the many reasons that led him to start the privateer GoFundMe page plus plenty more stories and insights from his years of travelling the World Cup series.The HKT Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you!The entire back catalogue can be found on our new website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast on everything.