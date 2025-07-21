Powered by Outside

Podcast: The Untold Story of Red Bull Hardline with Dan & Gee Atherton

Jul 22, 2025
by Downtime Podcast  


Words - Chris Hall : Photos - Dan Griffiths

Red Bull Hardline has become the most extreme race in mountain biking, but the story of how it came to be? That’s something you’ve never heard like this before.

Today, Dan and Gee Atherton sit down to share the real history behind Hardline. The secret test sessions, the build failures, the crashes no one saw, and the moments that almost shut the whole thing down.

From a cheeky illegal trail in the Welsh mountains to the gnarliest track on the planet, this is the untold story of Red Bull Hardline. So sit back, hit play, and enjoy this conversation with Dan and Gee Atherton.

TL;DR

For the TL;DR crew, we hear you. We've launched a brand new channel packed with the best moments from our full episodes. Here are a couple of bangers to get you started...



You can find the rest of our back catalogue of episodes with amazing guests by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Podcasts Hardline Press Releases Red Bull Dan Atherton Gee Atherton Hardline 2025


32 Comments
  • 480
 As a devout listener and supporter of the Downtime podcast, I hope the bike industry can see an uptick in funding to support it. The podcast does such a good job of humanizing the pros that it makes me more interested in their careers and the inner workings of the industry as a whole. Keep it up!
  • 150
 Thank you, I’d love that happen too! Appreciate the support.
  • 270
 Thanks for sharing this and I hope everyone enjoys the episode, the clips and an awesome race this weekend!
  • 160
 Listening to the discussion about the speed of Tasmania, makes me wonder if each of these events could have an identity based on the track, so you end up with:
- Hard Line in Wales,
- Fast lLine in Tasmania,
- Loose Line somewhere really dusty,
- Loam Line somewhere where you can cut in a fresh loamer each year,
- Stair Line at the most extreme urban location
- etc.

Could be a cool way of giving it a separate identity to the World Cups?
  • 190
 White Line in South America?
  • 32
 Good idea! and they could continue with Tan Line in Spain, Bikini Line in Italy
  • 10
 Other thoughts.. Fine Line High Line Power Line Bottom Line
  • 10
 Loose Lines in Mammoth
  • 60
 I’ve watched a handful of the yootoob clips of this interview, it’s great stuff.
One question though, did Dan ever crack a smile?
  • 140
 He definitely did, but you’re going to have to watch the full episode for it, haha!
  • 50
 Hopefully this finally shuts down the absolute melts who claim it's Red Bull who have been forcing the Athertons to make more dangerous features.
  • 20
 Nah, there will always be ignorant "fans" saying really silly stuff. I remember when they first built this trail, simply for the love of it and how ground breaking it was. Its hilarious seeing the natural evolution of it and how newer followers cannot wrap their heads around it.
  • 20
 Really enjoyed this. Gee and Dan come across as passionate, considered and intelligent. Great to hear Dan speak about this 10 project and fingers crossed it continues. Really looking forward to the race. Grandad for the win!
  • 20
 Glad you enjoyed it, I was really glad that Dan was up for it as we don't hear a lot from him, but he's achieved incredible things.
Below threshold threads are hidden







