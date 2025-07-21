Podcast: The Untold Story of Red Bull Hardline with Dan & Gee Atherton

Words - Chris Hall : Photos - Dan Griffiths
Red Bull Hardline has become the most extreme race in mountain biking, but the story of how it came to be? That’s something you’ve never heard like this before.
Today, Dan and Gee Atherton sit down to share the real history behind Hardline. The secret test sessions, the build failures, the crashes no one saw, and the moments that almost shut the whole thing down.
From a cheeky illegal trail in the Welsh mountains to the gnarliest track on the planet, this is the untold story of Red Bull Hardline. So sit back, hit play, and enjoy this conversation with Dan and Gee Atherton.TL;DR
For the TL;DR crew, we hear you. We've launched a brand new channel
packed with the best moments from our full episodes. Here are a couple of bangers to get you started...
