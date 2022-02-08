Podcast: Thibaut Dapréla Talks About His Incredible 2021 Season

Words Chris Hall : Photo Kéno Derleyn
This week I’m joined by one of the most exciting riders on the planet, Thibaut Dapréla. Thibaut made the jump up from junior to elite look pretty easy and right from the start has been a serious podium threat. After getting off to a great start in the 2021 overall, Thibaut had an incredible rollercoaster ride through the season which involved nearly biting off the end of his tongue, and arriving on the final podium of the season on crutches, fresh from the hospital. We sat down last week to find out more about this talented young rider. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Thibaut Dapréla.
