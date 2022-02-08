close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Podcast: Thibaut Dapréla Talks About His Incredible 2021 Season

Feb 9, 2022
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - K no Derleyn

Words Chris Hall : Photo Kéno Derleyn

This week I’m joined by one of the most exciting riders on the planet, Thibaut Dapréla. Thibaut made the jump up from junior to elite look pretty easy and right from the start has been a serious podium threat. After getting off to a great start in the 2021 overall, Thibaut had an incredible rollercoaster ride through the season which involved nearly biting off the end of his tongue, and arriving on the final podium of the season on crutches, fresh from the hospital. We sat down last week to find out more about this talented young rider. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Thibaut Dapréla.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/thibaut-daprela/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Posted In:
Podcasts Thibaut Daprela Downtime Podcast


Must Read This Week
Updated: Leatt Sponsors Pivot Factory Racing - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
55192 views
Maxxis Updates EXO+ Tire Construction
50084 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
49631 views
Truck Driver Gassed & 10,000 Bikes Worth of Shimano Kit Stolen in Germany
43363 views
The Complete Guide to the 2022 World Cup DH Teams
43277 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Handmade 130mm Jib Bike
39584 views
Ibis Introduces Blackbird Send Aluminum Wheels
34305 views
Updated: Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike
32489 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Thanks for sharing this @pinkbike I can't wait for the season to get underway!
  • 1 0
 It's those kind of pictures above that makes you love the sport !! Love the spirit !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008391
Mobile Version of Website