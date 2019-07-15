Podcast: Thomas Vanderham on His Career, Filming & More

Jul 15, 2019
by Mike Powell  

Thomas Vanderham is a living legend in the world of freeride mountain biking and he’s a guy that doesn’t do many interviews. Over the past 20 years, he’s let his riding do the talking and his riding has said a lot. I was lucky to get an hour with Thomas and walk through his career... one that started when he was just 15 years old. We talk about how things came into place, sponsor changes, filming and a lot more. It’s another do not miss episode.

Thomas Vanderham Show Notes:

2:00: Return to Earth Movie (comes out this week on itunes) and change in movies and social
9:00: Growing up in Edmonton, finding biking, and team sports
12:30: Moving to Vancouver, meeting people, and getting sponsored
18:30: Stanley: Get 30% off site wide with the code powell30
Evo: The best online experience in action sports with retail to back it up
20:00: Starting to film, high school, and travel
26:30: Rampage, leaving Rocky Mountain, and going to Evil
36:30: Product development, and the science of building lines
38:45 Spy Optic: Get 20% off on their site Spyoptic.com using the code TPM20
10 Barrel Brewery: Buy their beers, they support action sports more than anyone
40:30: Building for Seasons, the end of Evil, and racing
47:00: How long can he do this and what’s next.
51:00: Inappropriate Questions



MENTIONS: @ThePowellMovement


Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
109045 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
92197 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
63651 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
62671 views
Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
60146 views
Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
57132 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
52736 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Midpoint
45935 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 I still try to imitate him when I ride my bike, such a cool style man, but still after all these eyars I can not whip as good as him!
  • + 1
 The guy doing the podcast is he a robot? He seems like he has no personality

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025487
Mobile Version of Website