Podcast: Thomas Vanderham on His Career, Filming & More

Thomas Vanderham is a living legend in the world of freeride mountain biking and he’s a guy that doesn’t do many interviews. Over the past 20 years, he’s let his riding do the talking and his riding has said a lot. I was lucky to get an hour with Thomas and walk through his career... one that started when he was just 15 years old. We talk about how things came into place, sponsor changes, filming and a lot more. It’s another do not miss episode.
Thomas Vanderham Show Notes:
2:00: Return to Earth Movie (comes out this week on itunes) and change in movies and social
9:00: Growing up in Edmonton, finding biking, and team sports
12:30: Moving to Vancouver, meeting people, and getting sponsored
20:00: Starting to film, high school, and travel
26:30: Rampage, leaving Rocky Mountain, and going to Evil
36:30: Product development, and the science of building lines
40:30: Building for Seasons, the end of Evil, and racing
47:00: How long can he do this and what’s next.
51:00: Inappropriate Questions
