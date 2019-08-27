Podcast: Todd Barber Talks Rampage, Proving Grounds, Getting Into Event Management & More

Todd Barber Show Notes:

Todd Barber is an events guy. He's spent his life being the man behind the scenes for more than 100 events and he’s known for being the guy who helped concept and deliver the best action sports event of our time, Red Bull Rampage. On the podcast we talk about coming up on snow, getting into events and of course, a lot of talk about the ins and outs of Rampage and his new qualifier event. It’s a business episode and another good one.1:15: Whistler and his Proving Grounds event9:00: Rampage site options, coming up in California, and music13:00: University of Colorado, early jobs with the Dali Lama and meeting Redbull18:15: Stanley: Get 30% off site wide with the code powell30Evo: The best online experience in action sports with retail to back it up20:00: Making his way in freeride, Rampage ideation, and planning for pain.28:00: Rampage Hiatus, finding a new spot, and building featured33:30: Prize money and H5 Events38:15: Spy Optic: Get 20% off on their site Spyoptic.com using the code TPM2010 Barrel Brewery: Buy their beers, they support action sports more than anyone40:00: The Barge Trilogy, The FMB, and money51:00: Inappropriate Questions