Podcast: Todd Barber Talks Rampage, Proving Grounds, Getting Into Event Management & More

Todd Barber is an events guy. He's spent his life being the man behind the scenes for more than 100 events and he’s known for being the guy who helped concept and deliver the best action sports event of our time, Red Bull Rampage. On the podcast we talk about coming up on snow, getting into events and of course, a lot of talk about the ins and outs of Rampage and his new qualifier event. It’s a business episode and another good one. Todd Barber Show Notes:
1:15: Whistler and his Proving Grounds event
9:00: Rampage site options, coming up in California, and music
13:00: University of Colorado, early jobs with the Dali Lama and meeting Redbull
20:00: Making his way in freeride, Rampage ideation, and planning for pain.
28:00: Rampage Hiatus, finding a new spot, and building featured
33:30: Prize money and H5 Events
40:00: The Barge Trilogy, The FMB, and money
51:00: Inappropriate Questions
