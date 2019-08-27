Podcast: Todd Barber Talks Rampage, Proving Grounds, Getting Into Event Management & More

Aug 27, 2019
by Mike Powell  

Todd Barber is an events guy. He's spent his life being the man behind the scenes for more than 100 events and he’s known for being the guy who helped concept and deliver the best action sports event of our time, Red Bull Rampage. On the podcast we talk about coming up on snow, getting into events and of course, a lot of talk about the ins and outs of Rampage and his new qualifier event. It’s a business episode and another good one.

Todd Barber Show Notes:

1:15: Whistler and his Proving Grounds event
9:00: Rampage site options, coming up in California, and music
13:00: University of Colorado, early jobs with the Dali Lama and meeting Redbull
18:15: Stanley: Get 30% off site wide with the code powell30
Evo: The best online experience in action sports with retail to back it up
20:00: Making his way in freeride, Rampage ideation, and planning for pain.
28:00: Rampage Hiatus, finding a new spot, and building featured
33:30: Prize money and H5 Events
38:15: Spy Optic: Get 20% off on their site Spyoptic.com using the code TPM20
10 Barrel Brewery: Buy their beers, they support action sports more than anyone
40:00: The Barge Trilogy, The FMB, and money
51:00: Inappropriate Questions

The brains of it all Todd Barber. After 10 Rampage events he knows how to make this thing tick.


Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts Todd Barber Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
Video: The FIM eMTB "World Cup" Race in Imola, Italy Was Embarrassing
127263 views
Review: Santa Cruz's All-New Tallboy Trail Bike
114734 views
Final Results - EWS Northstar 2019
78160 views
Day One Results - EWS Northstar 2019
49336 views
Video: Intense's New 140mm Primer Does (Almost) All the Wheel Sizes
47417 views
Video: Raw Carnage at EWS Northstar's Gnarliest Rock Garden
46358 views
Video: The Chute From Hell - EWS Northstar 2019
41069 views
Review: Quai's ISOS 33 Carbon Wheels - Unique Looks, Reliable Performance
35426 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014011
Mobile Version of Website