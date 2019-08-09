Podcast: Troy Brosnan's Mechanics Talks Bike Tech, Winning Races & the Race Circuit

Aug 9, 2019
by Beyond The Tape  

In this episode, I got to sit down with a good friend and one of the world's best mechanics, Aaron Pelttari. We sat down at his place in Radelaide while he was on a short break before heading back out for a 6-week tour. We talk how he got into riding, why he became a mechanic, and what it is like to work for World No.1 (at the time) Troy Brosnan.





As always thanks to my sponsor's Craftworks cycles. Jordo and Hugh have been supporting me since the start and in two weeks you will be able to support the cause as well.

Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts Troy Brosnan


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
105432 views
Results: Qualifying - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
82538 views
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
76479 views
First Ride: 2020 Specialized Epic HT - The World's Lightest Production Hardtail
73649 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5
62700 views
The British Racing Green Project - Gustav Gullholm's Incredible Custom Scott Gambler & Spark
51427 views
First Ride: The 2020 Kona Process 134 CR Has a Full Carbon Frame & 29" Wheels
48600 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2019
48124 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017688
Mobile Version of Website