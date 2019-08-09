Podcast: Troy Brosnan's Mechanics Talks Bike Tech, Winning Races & the Race Circuit

In this episode, I got to sit down with a good friend and one of the world's best mechanics, Aaron Pelttari. We sat down at his place in Radelaide while he was on a short break before heading back out for a 6-week tour. We talk how he got into riding, why he became a mechanic, and what it is like to work for World No.1 (at the time) Troy Brosnan.As always thanks to my sponsor's Craftworks cycles. Jordo and Hugh have been supporting me since the start and in two weeks you will be able to support the cause as well.