Podcast: Val Di Sole Post-Race Chat with Eliot Jackson & Neko Mulally

Aug 7, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Nathan Hughes

Words Chris Hall: Photo Nathan Hughes


Val Di Sole 2019 was a hell of a weekend with constantly changing track conditions, crazy storms, topsy turvy quail results, and new winners in all the categories. So let’s check in with Eliot and Neko to find out what it took to take the win on this insanely rough Val Di Sole track. Hit play above and hear what they had to say…

