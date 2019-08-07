Podcast: Val Di Sole Post-Race Chat with Eliot Jackson & Neko Mulally

Words Chris Hall: Photo Nathan Hughes
Val Di Sole 2019 was a hell of a weekend with constantly changing track conditions, crazy storms, topsy turvy quail results, and new winners in all the categories. So let’s check in with Eliot and Neko to find out what it took to take the win on this insanely rough Val Di Sole track. Hit play above and hear what they had to say…
You can also listen by searching for 'Downtime Podcast' on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/val-di-sole-2019/
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
