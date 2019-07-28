Podcast: Vali Höll on Racing with her Heroes, Sponsorship, Injury & More

Jul 28, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
During Leogang World Cup DH Round 3 - Photo by Sven Martin

Words Chris Hall: Photo Sven Martin


This week, I’m joined by one of the most promising up and coming riders of this generation, Vali Höll. Since Vali hit the World Cup scene, she’s taken the junior women’s category by storm and until Fort William this year had never finished any lower than first. We sat down at the Les Gets World Cup to chat about how she got into riding, beating boys at her first races, getting sponsored, racing with her heroes, injury and much more… Hit play for a listen.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/vali-hoell/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

