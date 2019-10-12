Podcast: Veronika Widmann Talks About Getting Into Racing, Her Breakthrough Season and More

Oct 12, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Moonhead Media

Words Chris Hall : Photo Moonhead Media


This week it’s time to hear from one of 2019’s rising stars, Veronika Widmann, who finished 3rd overall in this year's World Cup standings. I didn’t know that Veronika was going to be at Hardline, so I was stoked that she was there, and up for recording an episode together. We talk about how she got into riding, her time riding cross country, how she got into downhill and racing World Cups, her 2019 season and plenty more. Use the player above to give it a listen.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/veronika-widmann/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

