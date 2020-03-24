Podcast: Volume 1 of 'The Lockdown Companion' With Olly Wilkins

Mar 23, 2020
by The HKT Podcast  

With so many people working/isolated at home, being bombarded with negativity and having a little more time on their hands Olly Wilkins and I thought it would be a good idea to launch the Lockdown Companion, to spread a few laughs, positive vibes and give people something to listen to and engage with. On this episode we name the new show, come up with some features and things get super random...

What’s even better is we want YOU to be involved. Take a listen and use the link below to submit a video question, discussion topic or something else for Vol2!
https://www.dropbox.com/request/tWl4QhMad6LJXQINeLHO


The HKT Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.

The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast on everything.

Enjoy, thanks for listening!

Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts Olly Wilkins


Must Read This Week
Opinion: 4 Lessons From Riding Inexpensive Bikes
83049 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: iXS European DH Cup Postponed]
70197 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
59955 views
Review: RockShox's All-New SID Goes Bigger and Lighter
51875 views
Scott Gives Away a Gambler to a Pinkbike Reader Who Said it "Looks Like a Session"
47885 views
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
41383 views
Enginerding: What Is Anti-Squat & How Does It Actually Affect Mountain Bike Performance?
40561 views
Pinkbike Poll: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting You?
37797 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Boom...ace
  • 1 0
 Hahah cheers!
  • 1 0
 nice work Davi and Olly!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007542
Mobile Version of Website