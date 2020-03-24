Podcast: Volume 1 of 'The Lockdown Companion' With Olly Wilkins

With so many people working/isolated at home, being bombarded with negativity and having a little more time on their hands Olly Wilkins and I thought it would be a good idea to launch the Lockdown Companion, to spread a few laughs, positive vibes and give people something to listen to and engage with. On this episode we name the new show, come up with some features and things get super random...
What’s even better is we want YOU to be involved. Take a listen and use the link below to submit a video question, discussion topic or something else for Vol2!https://www.dropbox.com/request/tWl4QhMad6LJXQINeLHO
