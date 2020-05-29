Podcast: Volume 11 of The Lockdown Companion with Geoff Gulevich & Olly Wilkins

May 29, 2020
The one with Gully...

On this episode Davi and Olly are joined by mountain bike royalty Geoff Gulevich! We chat about how Geoff is dealing with being a content creator during corona virus lockdown, travelling the world in search of new trails, Red Bull Rampage, beating screen time and take some listener questions too... plus, some of the usual randomness.

