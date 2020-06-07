Podcast: Volume 12 of The Lockdown Companion with Olly Wilkins and Joe Bowman

On the latest episode of The Lockdown Companion Olly and Davi are joined by Steel City Media's Joe Bowman. We discuss the current state of MTB content, find out how much Olly knows about his local area, reminisce about bygone publications and take a bunch of listener questions plus, the usual randomness. The audio version of this podcast also features a beautiful cover of 'Where Is The Love' by Zeb. Quite fitting for the current state of our planet.
Take a listen
Watch the full video episode
Who remembers This Is Peaty North Vs South? and who'd love to see a part 2!?
Images: Tom B Photo & Jacob Gibbins
