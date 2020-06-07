Podcast: Volume 12 of The Lockdown Companion with Olly Wilkins and Joe Bowman

Jun 6, 2020
by The HKT Podcast  

On the latest episode of The Lockdown Companion Olly and Davi are joined by Steel City Media's Joe Bowman. We discuss the current state of MTB content, find out how much Olly knows about his local area, reminisce about bygone publications and take a bunch of listener questions plus, the usual randomness. The audio version of this podcast also features a beautiful cover of 'Where Is The Love' by Zeb. Quite fitting for the current state of our planet.

Take a listen
Watch the full video episode

This is Peaty last Orders
Who remembers This Is Peaty North Vs South? and who'd love to see a part 2!?

The HKT Podcast & The Lockdown Companion episodes are available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.

The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast & @odub_23 on everything.

Enjoy, stay safe and thanks for listening!

Images: Tom B Photo & Jacob Gibbins

Posted In:
Interviews Olly Wilkins


