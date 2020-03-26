Podcast: Volume 2 of 'The Lockdown Companion' With Olly Wilkins & Matt Macduff

Mar 25, 2020
by The HKT Podcast  

On this episode of The Lockdown Companion, Olly and I are joined by two very special guests, Matt Macduff and Spikeball's Chris Ruder who, drops a huge bombshell. We take some of your 'Dope or Nope' submissions, Olly answers some 'Ask A Pro' questions, set a challenge for the listeners and plenty of other randomness...

Don't forget we want you to get involved in Vol3. Use this link below to submit a video question, discussion topic or something else!


The HKT Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.

The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast on everything.

Enjoy, stay safe, stay indoors and thanks for listening!

Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts Matt Macduff Olly Wilkins


