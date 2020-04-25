Podcast: Volume 6 of The Lockdown Companion with Olly Wilkins & Bernard Kerr

Apr 25, 2020
by The HKT Podcast  


For this episode of The Lockdown Companion Olly and I were joined by Bernard Kerr. We chatted about buying scrub island, YouTubing, Puddle Of Mudd's awful Nirvana cover and how the Surrey crew almost had a reality TV show!

There’s a banger of a song cover from Zeb too!




If you prefer, you can watch the full video episode now too.


The HKT Podcast & The Lockdown Companion episode are available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.

The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast & @odub_23 on everything.

Enjoy, stay safe, stay indoors and thanks for listening!

Posted In:
Podcasts Bernard Kerr Olly Wilkins


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Peaty's Steel City Downhill Cancelled]
108306 views
Field Trip: Is Buying a Used Mountain Bike Worth It?
86186 views
CyclingTips Digest: Full Suspension Road Bikes, Gravel Field Test, Tire Inflators, & More
65581 views
Review: RAAW Madonna V2 - Ready for the Apocalypse
64076 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Ibis Makes Protective Face Shields]
60755 views
The Four-Year Story of Fin Woods' DIY Carbon Enduro Gearbox Bike
60059 views
10 Exotic or Unconventional Downhill Bikes Spotted in the World Cup Pits
50069 views
Field Trip: 8 Value Bikes VS the Impossible Climb, 1 Huge Upset
44596 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007706
Mobile Version of Website