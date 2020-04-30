Podcast: Volume 7 of The Lockdown Companion with Olly Wilkins & Ed Masters

For this episode Olly Wilkins and I were joined by Mr. Worldwide aka, Eddie Masters for a rather varied conversation to say the least. We discuss New Zealand's coronavirus status, how Eddy is ready to race at a moment's notice, riots, porn stunt doubles, and much more...
There’s a banger of a song cover from Zeb too!
Prefer to watch your podcasts? Watch the full video episode below.
