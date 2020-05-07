Podcast: Volume 8 of The Lockdown Companion with Olly Wilkins & Jono Jones

For the latest Lockdown Companion Olly and Davi are joined by Jono Jones. We chat about life as a banker, backflips gone wrong, mountain bike career decisions and what it's like to ride with other pros. We reveal details of The Lockdown Mop Down and, there's a bit of a giveway mixed in for good measure!
As if that wasn't enough there's another KILLER cover by Zeb and Chris Allen too.
Prefer to watch your podcasts? Watch the full video episode below.
Enjoy, stay safe, stay indoors and thanks for listening!
