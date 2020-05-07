Podcast: Volume 8 of The Lockdown Companion with Olly Wilkins & Jono Jones

May 7, 2020
by The HKT Podcast  

For the latest Lockdown Companion Olly and Davi are joined by Jono Jones. We chat about life as a banker, backflips gone wrong, mountain bike career decisions and what it's like to ride with other pros. We reveal details of The Lockdown Mop Down and, there's a bit of a giveway mixed in for good measure!

As if that wasn't enough there's another KILLER cover by Zeb and Chris Allen too.


Prefer to watch your podcasts? Watch the full video episode below.


The HKT Podcast & The Lockdown Companion episode are available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you. Don't forget to hit subscribe so you don't miss an episode.

The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast & @odub_23 on everything.

Enjoy, stay safe, stay indoors and thanks for listening!

Posted In:
Podcasts Olly Wilkins


