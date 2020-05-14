Podcast: Volume 9 of The Lockdown Companion with Olly Wilkins & Andrew Neethling

May 14, 2020
by The HKT Podcast  
The 3 musketeers having some lockdown laughs

Volume nine comin' in your ears!

For the latest episode of The Lockdown Companion, Olly and Davi are joined by mountain bike royalty and podcast host Andrew Neethling. During this episode, we discuss all manner of topics from religion (yes, you read that right) through to what it's like to be a professional rider during corona times and Andrew's commentary battles. There's also a round of DOPE OR NOPE plus loads of other randomness...

There's a KILLER Led Zepplin cover by Zeb and Chris Allen too!

Prefer to watch your podcasts? Full episode is available below

Posted In:
Podcasts Andrew Neethling Olly Wilkins


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Best podcast going!! ????????

Post a Comment



