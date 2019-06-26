Podcast: Madison Saracen DH Team Manager Will Longden on His Journey from From Racer to Manager

Words Chris Hall: Photo Jack Tennyson
This week on the show, we’re joined by Will Longden. I’ve been asked a lot to get some interviews with team managers, so this is the first of a couple coming up over the next month or so. Will is a former DH racer himself, and is now the manager of the Madison Saracen Downhill team. We sit down for a chat about his own riding career, his time with Madison Saracen, and what it takes to run one of the top teams on the circuit, with riders like Danny Hart, Matt Walker and Alex Marin.
