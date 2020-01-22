Podcast: Wind Tunnel Testing With Tahnée Seagrave

Words - Chris Hall // Photography - Dan Hearn

Time for coffee and test planning. Tony explains to Tahnée what to expect.

The bike is held in place with slim supports so as not to affect the test results.

Ready to go... time for run 1.

Data is projected on the floor for Tahnée to see during test runs. Edge detection allows the rider to ensure they repeat the same position.

Each test run was discussed in detail between Tahnée and the test team.

Even small changes can make a big difference. The plan was modified through the day as we learned more.

The all important tuck.

Dip and get low. Fabien is a man with a plan.

What an amazing facility.

When your team boss and Dad helps you understand what the wind tunnel might feel like.

This is where the wind actually comes from.

Wind tunnel squad. Why not?

Just how aerodynamic is a no-hander anyway?

Gain seekers went home happy