Podcast: World Champs Post-Race Chat with Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally

Sep 4, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Nathan Hughes

Words Chris Hall: Photo Nathan Hughes


This week was World Champs at Mont-Sainte-Anne, and once again the racing was amazing, with super tight margins in both the men's and the women’s category. I’m joined by Neko Mulally and Eliot Jackson, to find out more about what went on. I also want to wish Brook Macdonald and Kate Weatherly full and quick recoveries from the crashes that took them out of contention this weekend. Get well soon!

For a chance to win Neko's Worlds bike, head to Cand'Aid here

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/msa-2019/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Interviews Racing and Events Eliot Jackson Neko Mulally DH Racing Downtime Podcast Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Champs 2019 World Championships 2019


