Podcast: World Champs Post-Race Chat with Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally

This week was World Champs at Mont-Sainte-Anne, and once again the racing was amazing, with super tight margins in both the men's and the women’s category. I’m joined by Neko Mulally and Eliot Jackson, to find out more about what went on. I also want to wish Brook Macdonald and Kate Weatherly full and quick recoveries from the crashes that took them out of contention this weekend. Get well soon!
