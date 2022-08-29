Podcast: World Champs Post-Race Chat With Eliot Jackson & Neko Mulally

Aug 28, 2022
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Nathan Hughes

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes

The 2022 Mountain Bike Downhill World Championships took place in Les Gets this weekend and it didn’t disappoint. Join me, Eliot and Neko to chat all about what went on. We cover the track, the conditions, the insane racing, the track invasion and plenty more. So sit back, hit play and listen to this Les Gets World Champs post-race show with Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/world-champs-2022/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

