Podcast: World Champs Post-Race Chat With Eliot Jackson & Neko Mulally

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes
The 2022 Mountain Bike Downhill World Championships took place in Les Gets this weekend and it didn’t disappoint. Join me, Eliot and Neko to chat all about what went on. We cover the track, the conditions, the insane racing, the track invasion and plenty more. So sit back, hit play and listen to this Les Gets World Champs post-race show with Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally.
