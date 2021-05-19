Podcast: World Cup Warm-Up with Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally

May 19, 2021
by Downtime Podcast  
Nathan Hughes

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes

With the first downhill World Cup in Leogang rapidly approaching, I thought it would be a good time to catch up with Eliot and Neko. We sat down to find out what they’ve been up to since we last spoke.

Eliot tells us about his move to Santa Cruz and how he’ll be joining Rob Warner in the commentary booth this season. Neko shares how his preparation for the season has been going, along with talking about the US based racing so far this year. The guys also give their thoughts on the upcoming race season. This chat got me really excited for the racing that we have in store in 2021. So sit back, hit play and give this episode with Eliot and Neko a listen.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/eliot-neko-catch-up/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast.

