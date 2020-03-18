Podcast: World Cups & Coronavirus With Eliot Jackson & Neko Mulally

Words Chris Hall : Photo Rob Wessels
With Coronavirus taking out the first round of the World Cup and putting further rounds at risk, it's not been a great start to the racing year. I was scheduled to record a pre-season show with Eliot and Neko, and we decided that even though there was no racing taking place in the near future, it would be great to have some race focussed content for you lot to listen to. So we hopped on a call this Saturday, had a good catch up, and chatted 2020 World Cup racing. Who knows when the racing will start, but that doesn’t mean we can’t talk about and be excited by it! Hit play below, and I hope you enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed chatting.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/2020-pre-season-chat/
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
1 Comment
Post a Comment