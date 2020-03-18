Podcast: World Cups & Coronavirus With Eliot Jackson & Neko Mulally

Mar 18, 2020
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Rob Wessels

Words Chris Hall : Photo Rob Wessels

With Coronavirus taking out the first round of the World Cup and putting further rounds at risk, it's not been a great start to the racing year. I was scheduled to record a pre-season show with Eliot and Neko, and we decided that even though there was no racing taking place in the near future, it would be great to have some race focussed content for you lot to listen to. So we hopped on a call this Saturday, had a good catch up, and chatted 2020 World Cup racing. Who knows when the racing will start, but that doesn’t mean we can’t talk about and be excited by it! Hit play below, and I hope you enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed chatting.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/2020-pre-season-chat/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts Eliot Jackson Neko Mulally Downtime Podcast


Must Read This Week
First Look: Evil's New Following
69941 views
Behind the Numbers: The Grim Donut
68288 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Shelter in Place Order Hits Santa Cruz County]
53360 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
47669 views
Brandon Semenuk Signs With Subaru Motorsports USA To Race Rally Cars Alongside Travis Pastrana
44977 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...? Quick-Fire Edition
40754 views
First Look: Thule Helium 2-Bike Tray Rack
40440 views
Push's New ElevenSix Coil Shock Has Hydraulic Bottom Out Control
37737 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Cheers for sharing @pinkbike I hope everyone enjoys a bit of racing chat!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007132
Mobile Version of Website