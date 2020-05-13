Podcast: Wyn Masters Interviews The Denim Destroyer Johannes Von Klebelsberg on Episode 1 of the 'Wyn or Lose'

May 13, 2020
by Wyn Masters  

Introducing the new Wyn or Lose podcast, a little something I'm getting up and running due the current situation and lack of racing and WynTV, the idea is the get a bit more background story from fellow riders and friends over a beer and hopefully dig out a few stories that have yet to be told.

Here in Episode 1, I catch up with my new GT Factory Racing teammate, 'The Denim Destroyer" Johannes Von Klebelsberg, on his road from Privateer to Pro in 2019, why he likes to race in Jeans and also why he prefers to still to run his restaurant alongside his racing.




Let me know any suggestions or guests I should try to get on in future, the goal is to do one per week currently. Its also available here on Apple podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/at/podcast/ep-1-the-denim-destroyer-johannes-von-klebelsberg/id1511960460?i=1000474315786


69 and jeans. Privateer Johannes von Klebelsberg rode to 16th place.


Podcasts Johannes Von Klebelsberg Wyn Masters


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 this should be good, having dinner while listening, keep the good work lads \m/
  • 1 0
 same i liked listening johan is cool
  • 1 0
 Subscribed!

