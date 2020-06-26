Podcast: Wyn Masters Speaks to Hard Enduro Moto Racer Billy Bolt

It was great to have Billy Bolt on for Episode 7, a guy I have always been a fan of but never quite knew too much about his sport and story. Billy explains his quick rise to becoming a Factory rider at the Rockstar Husqvarna team in Hard Enduro after a great debut ride to 5th at the Erzberg Rodeo, to then becoming WESS Champion in 2018 and having a nasty and complicated leg injury and his recovery from that to now becoming 2020 SuperEnduro World Champion. Billy has also got into MTB quite seriously over the Lockdown period.
