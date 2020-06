Podcast: Wyn Masters Speaks to Hard Enduro Moto Racer Billy Bolt

It was great to have Billy Bolt on for Episode 7, a guy I have always been a fan of but never quite knew too much about his sport and story. Billy explains his quick rise to becoming a Factory rider at the Rockstar Husqvarna team in Hard Enduro after a great debut ride to 5th at the Erzberg Rodeo, to then becoming WESS Champion in 2018 and having a nasty and complicated leg injury and his recovery from that to now becoming 2020 SuperEnduro World Champion. Billy has also got into MTB quite seriously over the Lockdown period.Also on Apple or Spotify He also rides his moto as if it's an MTB