Podcast: Wyn Masters Speaks to Josh Button on the Highs & Lows of World Cup DH racing

For Episode 5 of the 'Wyn or Lose Podcast' I speak to Aussie rider Josh Button and he discusses his road to becoming a Pro rider and the tough ups and downs along the way, which lead to him eventually taking some time away from the sport and then to coming back and getting on the podium at Cairns DH World Cup in 2016, and going back to work the next week.
This episode shows truely how brutal our sport can be at times and how mentally tough Josh is to not back down.
