Podcast: Wyn Masters Speaks to Josh Button on the Highs & Lows of World Cup DH racing

Jun 11, 2020
by Wyn Masters  

For Episode 5 of the 'Wyn or Lose Podcast' I speak to Aussie rider Josh Button and he discusses his road to becoming a Pro rider and the tough ups and downs along the way, which lead to him eventually taking some time away from the sport and then to coming back and getting on the podium at Cairns DH World Cup in 2016, and going back to work the next week.

Also available here on Apple or here for Spotify

Josh Button boomeranging his way into the history books.

Josh Button on the run of a lifetime. First week on the new bike first world cup in years and first podium... not bad for a wildcard entry.

This episode shows truely how brutal our sport can be at times and how mentally tough Josh is to not back down.

Wyn or Lose podcast logo


Posted In:
Podcasts Videos Wyn Masters


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Megavalanche 2020 Cancelled]
132096 views
Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community
66507 views
Specialized Launches Mixed Wheel Size Demo
65510 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Favorite MTB Suspension Design?
63242 views
First Look: SRAM's New GX Drivetrain Offers 520% Range
58443 views
First Ride: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - Longer, Slacker, & Lighter
44142 views
Spotted: Ohlins RXF 38 Fork
43026 views
Review: Cane Creek's New Helm MKII Fork - The Extra-Adjustable Alternative
38635 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006976
Mobile Version of Website