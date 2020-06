For Episode 6 of the Wyn or Lose Podcast I was lucky enough to have Kirt Voreis on, who is one of my personal favourite riders and in my mind one of the most creative riders in the sport, we discuss his 27 year and still running career as a pro rider and how he got his first pro deal after just one year of racing, what it was like to be on a team with Shaun Palmer and how Kirt sees where the sport is at these days.Also available here on Apple or here on Spotify