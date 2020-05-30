Video: Wyn Masters Talks to Nigel Page About How He Managed to Sign Sam Hill

For Episode 3 of The Wyn or Lose podcast, I had none other than Team Chain Reaction Cycles Nukeproof team manager Nigel Page on, and he gave some really great insights to how he managed to sign Sam Hill to his team and also very nearly signed Josh Brycleand. I have cut this out separate to his episode as it was great to hear how it all came together to get Sam on to his team, and some great stories from working as his team manager.
You can find part one the Podcast with Nigel here on Apple
or Spotify
where he takes us through his whole Journey from BMX racing as a kid and teenager to working in a council office to finally becoming a pro rider at 25, along with some epic stories from traveling the 90s and early 2000s World Cup DH races.
