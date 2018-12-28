Podcast: Yoann Barelli on Happiness, Risk-Taking, Being A Dad & More

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nicolas Brizin
This week, we talk to one of the sport's biggest characters, Yoann Barelli. We sat down and chatted about Yoann’s career so far, his thoughts on happiness, risk-taking, doping in EWS, being a Dad, and much more, as well as discussing his plans for the future. So have a listen and find out how Yoann manages to perform so well and still have so much fun! You can use the player above to listen.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/yoann-barelli/
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
MENTIONS:
@thedowntimepodcast
5 Comments
Post a Comment