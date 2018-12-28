INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Yoann Barelli on Happiness, Risk-Taking, Being A Dad & More

Dec 28, 2018
by Downtime Podcast  

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nicolas Brizin


This week, we talk to one of the sport's biggest characters, Yoann Barelli. We sat down and chatted about Yoann’s career so far, his thoughts on happiness, risk-taking, doping in EWS, being a Dad, and much more, as well as discussing his plans for the future. So have a listen and find out how Yoann manages to perform so well and still have so much fun! You can use the player above to listen.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/yoann-barelli/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

@thedowntimepodcast


5 Comments

  • + 3
 He is such a nice and positive person. I hope You win EWS Yoann !
  • + 1
 that would be awesome to see!
  • + 3
 First podcast i listened....
  • + 2
 Did you enjoy it @devydonn ?
  • + 3
 Be friendly, be Barelli !

