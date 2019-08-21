Podcast: Yoann Barelli on Injury, Photography, Drug Addiction, Doping & More

Words Chris Hall
Our last episode with Yoann Barelli was super popular, so I thought it would be good to get him back on for a catch-up. He’s had a tough start to the season with an unlucky knee injury putting him out for the rest of the year. So we chat about his season so far, the injury and journey to recovery, his photography, drug addiction, doping and much more. So hit play above and enjoy catching up with the one and only Yoann Barelli.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/yoann-barelli-2019/
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
7 Comments
Real talk: As a sober person in recovery for 3.5 years, I have great appreciation for anyone who can speak openly and honestly about their struggles with substance abuse and addiction. Yoann and Tippie are amazing role models for how to overcome serious drug issues and get on with living life to the fullest without drugs or alcohol.
More real talk: if you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, drinking or addiction, help is available. You can stop, things will get better, and it’s ok not to be ok. Ride on!
Post a Comment