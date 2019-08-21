Podcast: Yoann Barelli on Injury, Photography, Drug Addiction, Doping & More

Aug 21, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  

Words Chris Hall


Our last episode with Yoann Barelli was super popular, so I thought it would be good to get him back on for a catch-up. He’s had a tough start to the season with an unlucky knee injury putting him out for the rest of the year. So we chat about his season so far, the injury and journey to recovery, his photography, drug addiction, doping and much more. So hit play above and enjoy catching up with the one and only Yoann Barelli.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/yoann-barelli-2019/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts Yoann Barelli Downtime Podcast


Must Read This Week
Review: Santa Cruz's All-New Tallboy Trail Bike
91515 views
Review: Trek's All-New 2020 Fuel EX Trail Bike
86233 views
10 Mountain Bike Hip Packs Ridden & Rated
70973 views
10 26" Bikes That Still Shred the Whistler Bike Park
69035 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
53976 views
Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
43779 views
Results: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019
41578 views
Video: Intense's New 140mm Primer Does (Almost) All the Wheel Sizes
38597 views

7 Comments

  • + 7
 This was a great listen! Yoann’s enthusiasm is infectious and inspiring. I’m a huge fan of his, rooting for his healthy recovery and more success next season

Real talk: As a sober person in recovery for 3.5 years, I have great appreciation for anyone who can speak openly and honestly about their struggles with substance abuse and addiction. Yoann and Tippie are amazing role models for how to overcome serious drug issues and get on with living life to the fullest without drugs or alcohol.

More real talk: if you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, drinking or addiction, help is available. You can stop, things will get better, and it’s ok not to be ok. Ride on!
  • + 2
 I second this. I have about 9 months clean and not a day goes by when I’m not still surprised at how supportive friends and family were once I was honest with them. I think this is one of the biggest obstacles that makes addicts say, “I’ll do something about it tomorrow.” Fear of losing the love of the people around you is an unfounded fear. Do it today, make a change today, and tell someone you love the truth. That is all it takes to get the ball rolling!
  • + 6
 THANK YOU! I’m a bit of a comedy nerd, and mostly listen to podcasts from professional comedians, @yoannbarelli is one of the few mountain bikers that have made me laugh as hard as the comedians I like. Yoann is one of the few pros that understands that his job is a form of entertainment...and is able to be entertaining.
  • + 6
 Thanks for sharing this @pinkbike, and a massive thanks to Yoann for being so open and honest. I really enjoyed catching up and finding out more about you!
  • + 1
 Now we know why he's always hyped up and super speedy!
  • - 1
 Like Gwin, does he wear ear plugs while racing to calm the wind noise from those lugs?
  • + 1
 Man, you must be an absolute physical wreck or have obscenely low self-worth to come on an MTB news site and post about a riders appearance.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015490
Mobile Version of Website