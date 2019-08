Podcast: Yoann Barelli on Injury, Photography, Drug Addiction, Doping & More

Words Chris HallOur last episode with Yoann Barelli was super popular, so I thought it would be good to get him back on for a catch-up. He’s had a tough start to the season with an unlucky knee injury putting him out for the rest of the year. So we chat about his season so far, the injury and journey to recovery, his photography, drug addiction, doping and much more. So hit play above and enjoy catching up with the one and only Yoann Barelli.You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/yoann-barelli-2019/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast