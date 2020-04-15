Podcast: Yoann Barelli Talks About COVID-19, the Environment, Breathing Techniques & More

Apr 14, 2020
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Raymond Norte

Words Chris Hall : Photo Raymond Norte

Yoann Barelli knows what is important to him, and he’s working on the best ways to let his values shape his career and his place in the world. We sat down to chat about what’s going on in Yoann’s life right now. We cover the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on him and the bike industry, his views on the environment and why the bike industry needs to do more, and we talk about some of the things that Yoann has used to help him through a really tough year. Maybe they will be helpful to you too. This conversation is a little different from our regular episodes, so I hope that you enjoy listening and get something out of it. Hit play below and give it a go.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/yoann-barelli-2020/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Posted In:
Podcasts Yoann Barelli Downtime Podcast


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Vallnord World Cups Cancelled]
102249 views
Spotted: RockShox's New Enduro Fork
91957 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X2 & DHX2 Shocks - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated With Video)
62039 views
MicroSHIFT's New 10-Speed Advent X Drivetrain is Only $167 - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated with Video)
59990 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Hope Produces Visors and Ventilator Parts]
49446 views
Field Trip: Sub-$3,000 Trail Bike Roundtable - Torrent vs Jeffsy vs Hightower vs Meta TR
48805 views
First Ride: Guerrilla Gravity's 160mm Gnarvana Enduro Bike - Pond Beaver 2020
47237 views
First Ride: RockShox's Updated DebonAir Air Spring - Pond Beaver 2020
47087 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 This is probably the most interesting mtb podcast I´we heard - despite not talking that much about mountain biking. Despite Joann may be a little late finding out how much mankind is destroying the planet, he actually try to do something to prevent it from happening. Where most successful people don´t dare to question and protest against capitalism and heavy carbon footprint way of living, Joann does not hide. And I´m sure, not only the planet but as a trademark, he will be rewarded for this in many ways.

Do what you do Yoann. If half of the people of this planet had only a fraction of your heart and courage - well be just fine and so would the future.
  • 2 0
 I'm really glad you enjoyed it @Endurip
  • 1 0
 Yeah, and you really have a talent for bringing out the best and most interesting of people, Chris; great work!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008053
Mobile Version of Website