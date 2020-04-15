Podcast: Yoann Barelli Talks About COVID-19, the Environment, Breathing Techniques & More

Words Chris Hall : Photo Raymond Norte
Yoann Barelli knows what is important to him, and he’s working on the best ways to let his values shape his career and his place in the world. We sat down to chat about what’s going on in Yoann’s life right now. We cover the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on him and the bike industry, his views on the environment and why the bike industry needs to do more, and we talk about some of the things that Yoann has used to help him through a really tough year. Maybe they will be helpful to you too. This conversation is a little different from our regular episodes, so I hope that you enjoy listening and get something out of it. Hit play below and give it a go.
Do what you do Yoann. If half of the people of this planet had only a fraction of your heart and courage - well be just fine and so would the future.
