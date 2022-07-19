Podcast: Loic Bruni & Finn Iles Talk to Dean Lucas About Building A Riders Union

Jul 19, 2022
by Dean Lucas  

In this episode of the podcast, I sit down with two of the fastest riders in the world, Loic Bruni and Finn Iles.

Both are teammates at Specialized Gravity and both are currently battling for the top spot at the UCI Downhill World Cup with them both finishing on the podium at the most recent round in Andorra.

Recently though their attention has shifted to fighting a new battle, a battle each and every rider has to face when competing. The battle? To have our voices heard on the world stage when it comes to a number of different issues such as safe riding conditions, fair rule changes, and better prize money.

All of these things we have little to no control over due mainly because of lack of communication and organization, two things Loic and Finn are trying their very best to make a thing of the past.

With rider meetings and group chats now becoming more common within the racing community due to Loic and Finn, it seems like there is a real chance this can pick up the momentum it truly needs.

I hope this podcast gives you all a better idea of the reasons behind uniting all the riders to have a single voice and also the issues we would like to see addressed to grow the sport and make it the best it can be.

Enjoy!

Posted In:
Podcasts Videos Dean Lucas Finn Iles Loic Bruni World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
125917 views
Qualifying Results from the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022
82662 views
Eurobike 2022: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
55802 views
Eurobike 2022: A Closer Look at New Products from European Manufacturers
55461 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
52095 views
Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
40730 views
Video: Tom Pidcock Hits 100km/h as he Takes Tour de France Stage Win
40039 views
Eurobike 2022: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 2
39541 views

17 Comments

  • 19 1
 Maybe it’s time for a rider run DH series separate from UCI?
  • 5 0
 @unrooted was just thinking this, take some notes from SLS
  • 1 0
 If only the Saudi Crown was into DH
  • 8 2
 Educate, Agitate, Organize!
  • 1 0
 Where's the Saudi blood money I mean public investment fund to shake up UCI?! Give each rider a cool $20M to fling themselves off of man-made mountains in the Middle East! Granted, LIV might run into copyright issues with the unrelated women's cycling brand.
  • 1 0
 does anyone even know how much the prize money is??? never seen it talked about anywhere
  • 3 0
 In Bernard Kerr's final Lendzerheide video he went to pickup his winnings with Jenna Hastings. He saw Amaury Pierron at the prize money pickup.

Jenna = 100 Euros for 3rd
Bernard = 250 Euros for 9th
Amaury = 3,000 Euros for 1st Place
  • 8 0
 @t-rick: 100 euros for 3rd is an insult.
  • 1 0
 @t-rick: This can't be real. You're basically racing for nothing if this is true.
  • 4 0
 Everyone knows the real money is in frisbee golf
  • 2 0
 If that is accurate your better off trying win Wyn masters privateer of the week award. However, You have to remember that nobody in professional racing earns a living from prize money.
  • 1 0
 If I recall correctly, Ed Masters got 300 or perhaps 400 Euro for third at the last EWS. It's pathetic. Especially when you consider the winner of an intermediate sprint at TdF gets 500 euro
  • 1 0
 @handynzl: there is a bit more money in road cycling.
  • 1 0
 @PapaGeorgio: Sadly it is, you can look up the UCI document yourself and see
  • 1 0
 I hope they do, but I doubt they will.
  • 3 1
 Union Proud.
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008924
Mobile Version of Website