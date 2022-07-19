Podcast: Loic Bruni & Finn Iles Talk to Dean Lucas About Building A Riders Union

In this episode of the podcast, I sit down with two of the fastest riders in the world, Loic Bruni and Finn Iles.Both are teammates at Specialized Gravity and both are currently battling for the top spot at the UCI Downhill World Cup with them both finishing on the podium at the most recent round in Andorra.Recently though their attention has shifted to fighting a new battle, a battle each and every rider has to face when competing. The battle? To have our voices heard on the world stage when it comes to a number of different issues such as safe riding conditions, fair rule changes, and better prize money.All of these things we have little to no control over due mainly because of lack of communication and organization, two things Loic and Finn are trying their very best to make a thing of the past.With rider meetings and group chats now becoming more common within the racing community due to Loic and Finn, it seems like there is a real chance this can pick up the momentum it truly needs.I hope this podcast gives you all a better idea of the reasons behind uniting all the riders to have a single voice and also the issues we would like to see addressed to grow the sport and make it the best it can be.Enjoy!