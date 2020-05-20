Podcast: Danny Hart Talks Early Success & Hard Work

As a professional international downhill mountain biker, and now commentator, Andrew brings 18 years of experience in all aspects of the cycling industry into podcast form with MOVING THE NEEDLE: The Andrew Neethling Podcast.
#3. Danny Hart: World Champion at 19 years old. Adapting to early success.
Join him for a chat with the two time Downhill Mountain Bike World Champion. He won the first of these titles at 19 years old and in legendary fashion. A man that normally lets his riding do the talking actually has so many great insights into how early success forced him to work even harder and how he developed as a rider and person.
