Podcast: Danny Hart Talks Early Success & Hard Work

May 20, 2020
by Andrew Neethling  
As a professional international downhill mountain biker, and now commentator, Andrew brings 18 years of experience in all aspects of the cycling industry into podcast form with MOVING THE NEEDLE: The Andrew Neethling Podcast.

#3. Danny Hart: World Champion at 19 years old. Adapting to early success.

Join him for a chat with the two time Downhill Mountain Bike World Champion. He won the first of these titles at 19 years old and in legendary fashion. A man that normally lets his riding do the talking actually has so many great insights into how early success forced him to work even harder and how he developed as a rider and person.



Danny Hart Moving the Needle Episode 3
Credit : Dan Hearn


The show is on Apple, Spotify and Overcast to name a few

Posted In:
Podcasts Andrew Neethling Danny Hart


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Great work Needles!

