Polaris Debuts Fox Live Valve Electronic Suspension - Coming to Bikes Soon?

Jul 26, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Polaris RZR with Dynamix Active Suspension Technology
Polaris RZR XP Turbo Dynamix UTV debuts Fox Live Valve electronic suspension.


Fox invited me up to Scotts Valley, California, to ride their Live Valve electronic suspension system a number of years ago, when it was in the prototype stages. During that whirlwind weekend of riding their reactive suspension on mountain bikes, Fox walked me around a Polaris RZR UTV that was also wired with Live Valve suspension controls. After swearing to secrecy, the Fox Motorsports crew gave me the opportunity to drive some hot laps with the tricked out RZR on their test course to compare how the system performed when it was activated and not. It was impressive.
Polaris RZR with Dynamix Active Suspension Technology

Without Live Valve, the Polaris suffered body roll in the corners and brake dive. Flip the switch, and the RZR chassis remained close to ride height, which flattened the car through the corners and maximized the available suspension. Fox and Polaris developed the system for the Popular RZR for more than performance reasons. Live Valve's ability to react to violent steering inputs and angular acceleration is intended to be a safety feature to minimize the potential for a high-speed rollover. Polaris calls it, "Dynamix Active Suspension Technology." – RC


Polaris RZR With Dynamix Active Suspension Technology PR




What About Live Valve for Bikes?

Fox Live Valve
Prototype Fox Live Valve suspension.


So, when does Fox Live Valve enter production on mountain bikes? The unofficial story is that Fox was ready to launch it for the 2017 season, and in fact, I've seen frames in production with ports and bosses to integrate the system. Reportedly, Fox decided to hold off on the official Live Valve release for at least one product season, presumably, to adapt the workings to "metric" shocks, and also to expand Live Valve's range of tuning to enhance the requirements of more aggressive riders. The video below shows how the OHV shock operates. The mountain bike Live Valve system controls the fork and shock in a similar manner, but the damping requirements are significantly different in order to provide firm pedaling and, simultaneously, unhindered suspension action. The benefits, however, are the same: supple or firm suspension, exactly when you need it, and a stabilized ride height for consistent handling.

How Fox Live Valve Works



21 Comments

  • + 11
 I wish my bicycle had a turbo. Turbo everything. Turbo my fox fork. Turbo this damn computer.
  • + 7
 Pretty neat, although it seems like a hassle. I d rather a bike remain a bike and not some computer operated apparatus.
  • + 5
 I need one of these live valves in my toilet, you know, to automatically handle the aftermath of a taco feast following an epic ride.
  • + 6
 Technology not seen since the 1997 K2 Proflex 5000
  • + 1
 Pretty cool for that offroad vehical. This might be good for the World Cup Elite types that actually use this sort of technology, but for the general public - why bother? Seems like an example of over-engineering and another excuse for bike companies to tack on another grand or two for a new bike.
  • + 2
 Eh, my DW link bikes pedals great wide open, and with a platform switch for the fire roads I dont' see much of a need for this
  • + 2
 What happened to simply simple things that worked simply with out the need for non simple things making them less simple
  • + 1
 sooo let's start the tech discussions...

an electronically-adjustable low-speed orifice?

edit: and the 2nd piston entering a tapered cone for the bottom out
  • + 2
 This will be huge when it's released for long 6-7" travel trail bikes. Sign me up
  • + 1
 Give me an ebike with shimano DI2 autoshift and fox live valve. I could be on a conference call while the bike climbed itself.
  • + 1
 So basically 'Active Suspension' from back in the 90's from F1 that they banned after a couple of years
  • + 1
 Yes. You guys already wrote extensively on this and it will be here shortly.
  • + 1
 Traction control? You mean bitch switch.
  • + 1
 Still looks like a reactive system to me.
  • + 1
 I'm shocked at the leap in suspension technology.
  • + 2
 They really are pushing that RZR edge.
  • + 1
 You just had to put a damper on things...
  • + 1
 I don't think we're going to see eye to eye...
  • + 1
 they compressed the information too much, some of the juicy bits got dissipated
  • + 2
 sounds spendy
  • + 1
 e-suss will work great on my e-bike Smile

