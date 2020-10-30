Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role

Oct 30, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Pole Stamina 140 EN

Pole Bicycles are best known for their early adoption of what's now considered 'modern' mountain bike geometry, and for using aluminum frame manufacturing techniques that are a departure from the norm. The company has been experiencing some growing pains over the last couple of years, and the move to a new factory combined with increased demand and component supply issues has led to long wait times and frustrated customers.

In order to help steer the ship back on course, a recent announcement states that Leo Kokkonen, the company founder, will take over as the head of Pole, while Lauri Hulkkonen will resign after three years as the CEO. The goal with the changes is to improve customer service, speed up the warranty process, and provide more accurate timelines as to when bikes and parts will be available.

The full press release can be found below.

Pole Bicycles at Sea Otter 2018.
Leo Kokkonen, founder of Pole Bicycle Company

PRESS RELEASE: Pole Bicycle Company


The CEO of Pole Bicycle Company Oy, Lauri Hulkkonen, resigns after three years of service. This significant change is for us to evolve as a company. We want our service and customer experience to meet better with our philosophy and values. Pole will continue as an owner-managed company, as Leo Kokkonen takes the leading role. The resignation process started in early August and takes effect starting today, 30th of October 2020.

Three grand years of progress

Within the past three years, we climbed up to the highest peak of our success so far. We introduced big things to the mountain biking community, gained fame for our products and made a big overall impact on the scene. As a company, to match the growth, we made considerable investments to fit the increased need. For example, we bought the machines and figured out a way to produce the CNC’d frames. The direction we were going was excellent in many ways. The latest significant change was moving to a new factory. Lauri was a big part of all these major decisions and changes and a key player implementing them. We thank him for these years.

Flatter organization – better service

Despite the good things and the growth, we found ourselves from a spot where responsibilities were too centralized. This situation had paralyzed and plunged us into a shallow point of our story.

After careful analysis of us as a company, we decided to flatten the organization, sharing responsibilities based on expertise each of us has. Flattening the organization the way we are doing, makes us more agile than before. To prevent work overload from happening, we introduced new powerful tools for our operations. We also adopted new ways of handling tasks and internal communications. This change started in August and already shows results: We are catching up the customer service queue.

Logistics and production are also in change. During last year, we have struggled to get components like forks and brakes from suppliers. This problem goes both ways, and by working smarter in every sector, we can tackle many obstacles seen past times.

We are confident that this change in Pole as a company is good.

Apologies for the inconvenience

We sincerely apologize to those who are upset because of our actions during this past year. We have identified two critical problems causing anger and intrust between the customer and us:

• Slow customer service especially in after-sales
• Failing Stamina frames

The reason for slow customer service is not in the customer service personnel. The problem lies in the management and the processes. The changes that we now make will work to solve these problems.

During the last 12 months, we have witnessed around ten cases of Stamina frames that have failed and gone public. Even while there are many happy Stamina riders, each break down has significantly lowered the trust towards our machined frames. We apologize for this but want to assure you that the production method works. We have assessed the failed frames carefully. The failures are not severe and we don’t see a reason for a recall. Our warranty continues to cover problems that are caused by manufacturing, and the process of handling after-sales support will be better.

One thing we are known for is that we do take action and make the change. Just look at how the industry has changed since we introduced our geometry and how the aluminium bikes have become relevant again. Now, it is time to take actions that initiate an internal change.

• Change the management and share the responsibilities to serve faster.
• Improve user instructions to prevent actions that may damage or weaken the frame permanently.
• Handle and close each currently open warranty case within the next ten weeks.
• Stick with the promised delivery time on bikes and frames, continually improving the process.
• Inform customers more frequently about the state of their orders.

We base the actions mentioned to the feedback received lately.

Future of Pole Bicycles

Quote from Pole philosophy still describes our future: “Pole wants to create the fastest, most striking, and most thoughtfully designed machines.”

If we don’t make the change, we don’t see how we would have that future.

Sincerely,

Pole Bicycle Company Oy


Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Pole Bicycles Leo Kokkonen


48 Comments

  • 56 1
 Pole's biggest problem is its founder, Leo. Such an a' hole
  • 12 1
 Lol went down to the comments just to see what shade was being thrown at Leo. I am not disappointed. Seems like he has wronged many PB users in some way.
  • 6 0
 The next step is to get rid of Leo and sell the company to Nicolai
  • 6 0
 @Mntneer: Why would Nicolai want to buy Pole? That would be like Santa Cruz buying Ellsworth! Pole is a boat anchor of the bike industry
  • 2 0
 @rivercitycycles: Could you elaborate, please? I'm genuinely interested about what you have to say about this.
  • 1 0
 The one dislike is from leo. Also can somebody sum up what happened with Leo?
  • 44 0
 Way to publicly throw your exiting CEO under the bus.

Good lord Leo.

You better deliver 100% after that soap box.

Best of luck.
  • 29 0
 Safe to say he is no longer in the pole position...
  • 20 0
 Cracking news
  • 5 0
 He was the glue keeping it all together.
  • 16 0
 "The failures are not severe and we don’t see a reason for a recall"

Yeah, totally not severe...

forums.mtbr.com/pole-bicycles/catastrophic-failure-pole-stamina-180mm-1136557.html
  • 9 0
 www.rotorburn.com/forums/index.php?threads/a-long-pole.317764/page-2

scroll down for more failure pics
  • 2 0
 @thegoodflow: The one where the top tube is buckled at the shock mount is... wild. Looks like aluminum foil
  • 1 0
 @thegoodflow: Imagine being a pro enduro racer and having to race on such bike... Argh!!! www.pinkbike.com/news/pole-enduro-team-launch.html
  • 1 0
 @snowwcold55:

:armchairQBEngage: That failure screams I got lazy and ignored the bending moment from the eccentric shock link and just grabbed the ID surface of the frame side shock mount bore to add a contact load to make the model simpler and run faster. Or maybe it's just foil? Or maybe 270lb endurbro hucked to flat with his heels dropped and legs locked ?
  • 1 0
 Once upon a time I was looking at buying one of these, NOT ANYMORE!
  • 10 1
 machine the Gdam things from a weldable alloy and lay a damned bead round the whole thing......
heat treat, load it back into he mill, finish bore the head tube, bb, seat tube, and suspension pickups.




also,
you know,
you could machine all the welds back away
Smile
  • 8 0
 The whole idea is that aluminium 7075 is a lot stronger than most weldable aluminium. Despite what they said, I think it's more of a design issue.
  • 2 0
 Have you seen their Evolink?
  • 3 0
 @Loche: I'm aware of that...
But its obvious that the benefit of the strength of 7075 doesn't outweigh the weakness of the resulting head tube.
  • 2 0
 @englertracing: Yeah a split headtube seems sketchy to me. That joint will always be weaker than the base metal
  • 2 0
 @englertracing: Just saw the resulting failure, I think that's just bad engineering, it's too much force on one joint. An interlocking design instead of a straight joint would solve that. It would never open up like that.
  • 1 0
 @DavidGuerra: they are machining out of the minimum size of aluminum plate.
To add something that would cross the centerline would be horrifically expensive due to additional machining time and extra material.
  • 9 0
 I had an issue with my forbidden druid... it cracked. I had a new frame in the mail less than 24 hours after I sent them pics. I was riding a new frame in under a week. Buy a druid.
  • 2 0
 Mine should be here next week. Delicious, delicious eggplant.
  • 2 0
 DRUID GANG!
  • 9 0
 CEO: "Leo, we have major design flaws - our bikes are literally failing. We need to start at square one."
Leo: "You just aren't making them FAST enough. GET THE f*ck OUT OF MY KITCHEN."
  • 7 0
 I don't work in the industry but my common sense leads me to think that Pole could solely focus on frame manufacturing and not depend on parts suppliers. I would assume that 95% of their customers have many parts laying around in the garage and/or can place an online order to fulfill the build. I mean you can get forks and brakes everywhere but a Pole frame can only come from Pole. #my2cents
  • 11 0
 Did the recruitment agency send them a prototype CEO by mistake?
  • 5 0
 I'm sure there's a lot of other issues but this gives the same impression as Jeff took back the intense control. Not saying intense bikes suck since then but they seem lost on stock management/pricing/distribution/model refresh and the god awful kid's crayon paint job.
  • 7 0
 "Handle and close each currently open warranty case within the next ten weeks." Is that supposed to be good? So what was the queue until now? 10 months?
  • 9 0
 And so it begins...
  • 7 0
 He just didn't believe 2 piece head tubes were viable.
  • 4 1
 To become the CEO of a company during a global pandemic with a shortage of bike components worldwide... urgh that’s literally what nightmares are made of and definitely not a make or break moment! But best of luck to you Leo
  • 3 1
 Would love to buy a Pole Stamina, but prices are way to faar for me! Despite their own issues, tried to buy a enduro bike in the last year and it was almost impossible,no brands or shops have stock. Any brand trying to sell a enduro bike, 29er, 150,160mm of travel for 3200 euros? Just reach me
  • 1 1
 Nobody's having stock right now, used is your best bet, check out privateer, that looks like in your budget
  • 1 0
 @knightmarerider: Thanks for the advise. Dindn't take it into account but hey, beautiful bike!!!!
  • 2 1
 @knightmarerider: even if you have the money and ordered a stamina 9 years ago, you still probably wouldn’t have received your bike yet
  • 6 1
 10 of the 10 frames ever produced have failed thus we don’t need a recall. Smile
  • 2 0
 Well obviously Leo fault he’s just too much of a child to realize that.

CEO just manages the sales, engineering, and production.

Two things didn’t happens proper testing during prototype phase. And since this is Leo brain child, Leo is the founder and engineering manager. The other issue is quality inspection. It makes you think, do they even have a second set of eyes looking at these parts?

You can’t exactly fire the founder, especially if they own majority shares of the company. You can however, reallocate them to a position where they’ll do the least amount of damage to the product line. This is how many companies in DoD behave as well. Leo will hold the title of CEO, but it was the best way to drive him out of the engineering department for his incompetence.
  • 5 0
 after this i'd rather get an Ellsworth than a pole
  • 3 0
 I've seen pics of a local guy here who's headtube split along with his HEAD split! No thanks.
  • 3 0
 I hope that Pole is not in danger of folding
  • 3 0
 Such a shady narcissistic prick.
  • 1 0
 Key word being 10 warranty cases gone public, there's many more that haven't so the real number is much higher.
  • 1 0
 10 WEEKS for a warranty claim as a goal, that right there should dissuade any future customers.
  • 4 6
 how many people commenting here have made/manufactured a bike? not even talking being a CEO of a bike brand!
Cheers
  • 9 0
 I stayed at a Holiday Inn once

Post a Comment



