Pole Bicycles Has Filed for Bankruptcy

Pole Bicycles Company has appeared on a Finnish insolvency registry today.The filing appeared on Finnish legal case database maksukyvyttomyysrekisteri.om.fi April 17, 2024.As of yet, there is no notice of it on Pole's website or social media, but founder Leo Kokkonen confirmed the news in a message to Rob Ride's eMTB's YouTube channel . Just three weeks ago, Pole announced their Factory Racing team of Dan Slack and Onni Rainio.Based in Finland, Pole Bicycles was created in 2013 by Leo Kokkonen, an out-of-the-box designer and passionate rider. Pole Bicycles are designed, engineered and manufactured in Finland. The brand has been polarizing at times (no pun intended), but the bike industry is better for having new, creative approaches in it. We have reached out to Leo for more information, and we wish everyone at the company the best moving forward. Hopefully they can find a buyer for the brand and/or the IP, and build on some of their progressive ideas.