Pole Bicycles Hopes to Inspire a Potential Investor By Sharing Final Video

Apr 18, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Pole Bicycles Company appeared on a Finnish insolvency registry yesterday, April 17, 2024. The filing appeared on Finnish legal case database maksukyvyttomyysrekisteri.om.fi.

Today, Pole shared one final video with the Pole Factory Racing team's Dan Slack and Onni Rainio playing a fun game of BIKE on the Pole Sonni 200 and the Pole Sonni 160. They're hoping to get more visibility by sharing the video and inspire a potential investor.

bigquotesThis was the last video we were about to launch. Onni, Dan, and Tuukka made such a great video that it would be a shame not to publish it. Thank you, guys; this video truly showcases your skills and personality. If Pole doesn't get a second chance, you have your lives ahead of you.

Please comment and share this video. That's the only way for us to get more visibility. We hope this video inspires a potential investor who could help Pole live again and reach its true potential. We love you guys—everyone who has supported or worked with us.Leo Kokkonen

We reached out to Pole's founder Leo Kokkonen yesterday about the bankruptcy and he had this to say:

bigquotesIn short, Pole's operations are in mint condition. Our production is very efficient, and our quality is now top-notch. It's a company with strong IP and a make-to-order model that is ready to operate. We have been assessed by an outside party where everything is stated as well.Leo Kokkonen

Based in Finland, Pole Bicycles was created in 2013 by Leo Kokkonen, an out-of-the-box designer and passionate rider. Pole Bicycles are designed, engineered and manufactured in Finland.

We hope that Pole manages to find a buyer for the brand and/or the IP, and build on some of their progressive ideas.

125 Comments
  • 137 0
 Potential investor can get a 2 for 1 with Kona.
  • 24 0
 BOGO deal
  • 14 8
 Pole-tential investor can get a 2 for 1 with Kona.
  • 2 1
 @crazyjohnny: not for long seems they may be going down the tube
  • 127 4
 I can empathize, nobody wants to ride my Pole either.
  • 9 19
flag jobytapia (23 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 most underrated comment in this thread
  • 4 0
 Is it as ugly as their bikes? That might be your problem
  • 61 9
 Nothing inspires an investor like "our quality is now top-notch"
  • 74 3
 pretty sure new companies dont have decades of engineering and production experience. hell, even Ohlins fucked up their first MTB shocks and they're older than MTB industry. you build shit and then you improve it, not the other way around.
  • 28 2
 The only way to know your quality is now top notch is to spend years producing things that are less than top notch. Science.
  • 8 1
 I can’t see any investment in the Niche Bike company would yield a ROI that would attract an investor. There are incredible deals on bikes and parts…….great time to be in the market for a new bike but bad time to be a struggling niche bike company
  • 6 1
 @vemegen: I think it's more the point that it implies quality wasn't good but is NOW, is on an open plea for investment. Also 'top-notch' phrasing is a bit cringe.
You wouldn't expect an investment plea from Spec, SC, Trek even Kona for that matter to have to comment on whether the quality was acceptable , it should be a given!
  • 19 0
 @gulogulointhearctic: I think the wording is fine, since we can probably assume that English isn't Leo's first (or preferred) language
  • 4 7
 @vemegen: I am guessing you are not an engineer? You might find it odd that a person who has years of mechanical engineering experience enters a new field, even though it is new product does not mean the experience is invalid.
  • 11 2
 @LukeMorgan42: no one needs to guess if you're an engineer though I bet!
  • 3 0
 @vemegen: you forget where in corporate world where in, we are "engineering" stuff back to crap. Signed an engineer.
  • 1 0
 To be fair plenty of companies have quality issues and don't acknowledge or correct issues quickly.
  • 1 0
 @LukeMorgan42: like a washing machine engineer or a gas engineer or electri al appljance engineer
  • 2 0
 @rclugnut: yours sincerely the Value team
  • 1 0
 @farkinoath:

Chuckle.
  • 2 0
 @vemegen: thing is, frames are no rocket science. in fact, creating one with decent geometry can be archieved by a two or three drunk and bored bachelor students who weld shit for the lolz.
heck, just copy a single pivot suspension design of any bike of your choice and you are gucci.
couple of dudes on the german mtb forum did exactly that so far and i'm pretty sure the same counts for the pinkbike forum.
"decades of engineering" nah bro.
  • 1 0
 @farkinoath: I am not. But because of the work Ive done I have had to work closely with many.
  • 32 7
 do people actually buy these bikes?
  • 21 107
flag MillerReid (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 I live in a place that some might call “mountain bike capital of the world”(self proclaimed) and I see sooooo many different bikes from a ton of locals and tourist. I’ve seen maybe 2 Poles in my entire life. No, nobody buys these.
  • 207 4
 @MillerReid: please bro Arkansas is not the capital of anything.
  • 40 3
 @MillerReid: Bentonville, Arkansas? definitely (self proclaimed) mountain bike capital of the world
  • 14 1
 @MillerReid: I own an Evolink. I love the thing. Very easy to ride. I'm looking through PB buy/sell to see i I can find "spares".
  • 40 1
 @MillerReid: Maybe the Venn diagram of "people who believe the Bentonville hype" and "people who believe the Pole hype" is just not that much overlap.
  • 14 27
flag MillerReid (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @DizzyNinja: yeah that’s why I put that in there. Good catch champ.
  • 9 8
 @MillerReid: You certainly aren't shying away from using it to make fun of Pole, champ
  • 16 5
 @DizzyNinja: nobody in Bentonville believes the “mountain bike capital of the world” thing. It’s a marketing thing that everyone not here starts shaking with anger when they hear it lol.
  • 5 0
 I imagine the vast majority of their sales are in Europe. I've only ever seen 2 or 3 in the US ever but see that every time I go to Europe for a week or two
  • 13 10
 @MillerReid: FYI there’s a good amount of people that have no interest in riding your trails at all.
  • 4 0
 I've seen two Voimas this year in SoCal, a gold one and a silver one. Just at regular local trail networks. I was shocked to see the first one but even more shocked to see a second one so soon after.
  • 6 21
flag MillerReid (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @birdsandtrees: I don’t own any trails. But I’d say the 19 different state license plates at any time in all the parking lots at trail heads say different. I counted 6 Minnesota tags yesterday at 1 trailhead…
  • 14 2
 @norcalbike & @DizzyNinja. 1. I moved to Bentonville from Denver 4 years ago. Loving it, different than Denver, but vastly easeir to ride daily than in Denver. 2. Some clown asshats in the Chamber of Commerce came up with the stupide catch phrase. We all role our eyes at it. 3. LIke this area or want to talk trash about it (doesn't matter either way), a VERY large number of riders live here and much larger come here as tourists. I have seen one gold Pole here. Not sure if local or not, but seen it twice. I never saw one in my 10+ years in Colorado, granted I moved in 2020
  • 16 2
 @MillerReid: I miss my evolink, I truly regret selling that bike. If not for brands like Pole or Niccoli, we'd all still be riding 430mm reach on XL bikes.
  • 5 0
 @grnmachine02: I always liked how the Evolink looked and then the Stamina 140 I seriously considered at one point but their new stuff is awful looking. Probably ride great but I have to like how my bike looks.
  • 13 1
 @bman33: I see multiple Voima eebs on a regular basis in Santa Cruz. But I’d rather the tourists go to Bentonville so please, keep the title.

Just insane to imagine flying/driving to Arkansas when places like Whistler, Revelstoke, and Bellingham exist.
  • 4 0
 @MillerReid: I mean you could say the same about a Disney resort, and there’s a ton of people that would never go to those when they choose to travel either.

Super respect to areas you can ride without a car and there is fun to be had on any trail network, but a lot of people skip it on the way to Windrock.
  • 12 13
 @birdsandtrees: have you considered not every mountain biker is a hardcore enduro bro on their route to the rowdiest DH park like yourself? People bring their families here because it has a trail for literally everyone at any skill level.
  • 8 0
 Weirdly they look much better in the wild than in photos, I bumped into a group of ten bikes in a popular south of England tourist spot, and the Pole was getting all the attention, in a good way.
  • 6 4
 @MillerReid: they have that in BC too homie
  • 2 0
 @MillerReid: yep. Why I said there’s people that don’t ride your same trails. There’s different groups of people. Have you ever considered that not everyone who gets rowdy is a bro?

Ok everyone and for reference I’ve seen three Poles and I live in a pretty small state (saw one in the last state I lived). Maybe it’s just one group of people or word of mouth or something. Or maybe you just don’t see them at family friendly trails as often.
  • 10 0
 @MillerReid: I was just in B-ville last week and I saw a Pole every day. Although it was one of the bikes in my group so I guess it only counts as 1 sighting.
  • 3 2
 @norcalbike: lots of regional tourism, and yes some fly in for various reasons. Most of us aren't pretentious jerks about it though. I've been to Whistler 10 or 15 times and going again this year. Friends in Bellinghan as well, love the trails there. Are there 14,000 foot mountains here? No, but Ozarks all around with endless terrain options. The greater Northwest Arkansas area trail network is pretty damn solid and growing. Much more welcoming and laid-back riders here compared to many other areas.
  • 1 0
 @MillerReid: Oh, I totally agree. They lost me in the looks department with this new stuff.
  • 5 0
 Is this where we argue about anything and nothing all at the same time? Fun!
  • 3 1
 @MillerReid: I've traveled the world with my bike, Arkansas has an emerging scene. It is very, very far from the mountain bike capital of the world. lol
  • 6 3
 @jgreermalkin: no one actually thinks Bentonville is the “MTB capital of the world” including 99% of people who live here. It was a marketing slogan from the city. But guess what it clearly worked. Everyone who owns a mountain bike knows Bentonville and it’s hilarious that it’s such a controversial place for a bunch of people who’ve never ridden there.. Everyone in Bentonville makes jokes about the term but I also find it so funny how angry it gets everyone who’s never been. I’ve ridden all over the US and I decided to move to Bentonville almost 2 years ago for the riding and community around the riding here.
  • 2 0
 @norcalbike: Arkansas is a great MTB state. Eureka Springs has it all. Lake Leatherwood DH race is so much fun!!
  • 10 2
 @MillerReid: I think a lot of the negativity comes from the fact Walmart has essentially bought a town while destroying towns all over north America.

It's nice you all have a nice spot to ride. Just sucks Walmart can't invest in other communities that their executives families don't live in.
  • 1 1
 @Cheddar420: Fair points for sure. The Walton brothers (the investment/outdoors branch of their funds) is working with a pit mine not far from Carbondale/Aspen area in Colorado to rehab it into a bike park from my understanding as well. Catch 22, the money may not be there/here, but mega stores are tough on smaller town buisnesses as well. The model is spreading slowly. Several conferences here locally have seen several other states attend to push the outdoor recreation/mtbs in there area in a similar fashion. Progress is good I suppose...
  • 4 0
 There's a Dentist in town here who rides one (no joke, literally is a Dentist).
  • 1 0
 yes, saw a 70 year old guy on one last week!
  • 2 0
 @dfbland: please tell us it's the gold one lol
  • 2 0
 @Cheddar420: Personally I don't think the Walmart thing matters. I was under the impression it's because Bentonville doesn't have much elevation and the trails don't feel as natural. I get the vibe it's a lot of "blue flow"...As a result it seems the overall riding is less challenging than higher elevation areas.

I'll admit I could be wrong, I've never been. But my riding buddy on the Front Range said Betonville was not even close compared to what we have in Colorado (for enduro).
  • 2 0
 I was in the market for a new bike this year and the Vikkela made it to my final 3. Only gold was available which was a strike against it, little too flashy for me, and a smoking hot deal elsewhere led me in a different direction. So to answer your question… people almost buy these bikes lol.
  • 2 2
 @dresendsit: I was front range for 10+ years. The elevations isn't the same . However, most trails in the area are not blue flow. That is here for sure, but it's half of Trestle also. Bit East the Ozarks get a bit gnarlier...def lots of tech.
  • 3 2
 @bman33: "Everyone who owns a mountain bike knows Bentonville "

You guys are hillarious and live in a bubble. If not for these very comments I wouldn't even know there is a city called Bentonville and I trust that 99% of the people worldwide ignore that fact as well, owning an MTB or not.
  • 1 0
 No
  • 3 0
 @opignonlibre: he's really not that off base.

Bentonville and Walmart have spent a load to advertise it as an MTB destination.

Sethbikehacks has millions of views on Bentonville. Several other YouTubers are similar
  • 2 0
 @Cheddar420: sethbikehacks has what, 2.5millions of subscribers? That is nothing in the grand scheme of things, even when limiting ourselves at MTB enthusiasts. Even I who have watched some of his videos haven't registered the name as I don't care where he lives and rides as I have no plan to fly far away to ride a bicycle.

Most MTB riders just ride their bikes and don't spend their time watching MTB bros on youtube or trolling on MTB news websites. Most wouldn't be able to name the current DH or XC world and olympic champs either if you asked them and Walmart is pretty much limited to North America + China and a tiny bit of Africa. I think most walmart local businesses in south america have failed and been bought by other retailers.
  • 1 0
 @opignonlibre: I don't disagree just.offering a different perspective.

Ive heard of Bentonville and I'm in a small city in Canada. It's probably a lot more common for people to have heard of it in NA. Just due to proximity.
  • 5 2
 @MillerReid: @MillerReid: Wow I can't believe all the hate on Bentonville! Obviously the "Mtb capital of the world" thing worked as a marketing gimmick, even if it's clearly BS to anyone that knows anyting, including the locals. It's weird to me that if you asked the PB comment section what someone born into a wealthy family should do with their money, and one of the options was "spend a huge amount of money to develop a mountain bike culture in a place where one didn't exist before" all the PB people would hate it. Would we rather they spent the money buying back more Walmart stock? How about buying out all the LBSs? Or perhaps buying a bunch of undeveloped land in BC? They actually invested money in their own hometown, focused on MTB and for some reason the PB commentariat can't hate it enough.
  • 1 0
 I know 3 people in Indiana with them.
  • 1 0
 m.pinkbike.com/photo/26521185

My Clydesdale bike.
  • 15 0
 High inventories
High prices
High interest rates (not over the long term, but for recent times)
High cost of goods
Low liquidity
Low demand
.
.
.
Consumer durables are in for a helluva ride.
  • 14 0
 Now I find out it's pronounced pol-ay not pole????
  • 4 0
 Until recently I had no idea people called it Pole - Its always been Pol-ay to me. While we're here, I understand Commencal to be Commen-Sal, but have heard people pronouncing it as Commen-Kaul.
  • 3 1
 I just found out from you , the amount of times ive googled how does a pole ride and its come up with nothing but ........well
  • 1 0
 @LarryTheLoafer: Add the German brand Rose to the list: two syllables, "ROW-zeh", not one syllable like the flower. Just like "Pole", the E is not silent.
  • 1 0
 Multiple PB videos pronouncing it as the latter.
  • 1 0
 @LarryTheLoafer: some people i know pronounce is commen-shill and it’s driving me crazy
  • 2 0
 @barp: www.instagram.com/p/Cmuw3wsPRG7
  • 7 0
 Listen I only have like 5k left since I just bought a bike, I'm gonna need someone to invest with me. I can also throw in an xbox which a bunch of games. Also going to need someone to teach me Finnish.
  • 7 0
 Good luck Pole. Being put on the insolvency registry can’t have felt very nice.

Most of us can’t imagine the stress of running a boutique business like this.

I don’t envy it.

Cheers
  • 1 0
 I can vouch that it is a trade with very specific stresses. If you're ethical, one frets constantly about the long term safety of products made in an environment that absolutely lusts after lowest mass possible. Other frame builders I've spoken to are often in a similar lull, I am feeling it. I am small enough to moonlight. You can't moonlight a small company anywhere near as easily as an individual. I have a great deal of sympathy for Pole. I'm glad people like you exist, who do not enjoy the failures of others. I had a job interview recently where an experienced manufacturer straight admitted that some of their success is due to luck and mystique.
  • 8 1
 When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. But in pole's case everything looks like a chunk of billet when baby got their first CNC machine
  • 5 0
 The Stamina and Evolink were good looking bikes with some forward thinking geo, I think the new bikes are just too odd looking to have mass appeal. It is a bummer though, cool company.
  • 3 0
 I'm sad to see them go. As 50 year old who is 6'5" tall, that has spent decades looking like a frog sat on a matchbox when riding, I will be eternally grateful for the likes of Pole and Geometron (of which I own one of each) for making bikes that I sit in, rather than perch on.

I'm saddened when another innovator goes tits up.
  • 8 2
 man I've always wanted a Pole Frown hope they get picked up
  • 65 2
 Maybe if you had purchased one....
  • 27 5
 @philneuve: along with a new Ferrari coming right up
  • 3 1
 Despite this, for the right price I’d take a gamble on a Voima 200mm e-bike. That thing looks effing rad, and I'm not aware of an equivalent product. eSlash would be good, but it does not exist. I’m having a bit of a cash flow issue or I would have already bought one. Surly if I had done that, they would be in the black. Sorry folks.
  • 2 0
 E slash is obviously only a matter of time.
  • 1 0
 I was hoping they’d stay in business till I could afford one myself.
  • 1 0
 @j-t-g: saw an unbranded ebike that looked like an eslash (exact same chainstay / cs protector / lower roller guide combo) on the trails not too long ago
  • 3 0
 I ordered a Sonni with a Boxxer in February and got it in March. It’s my first ebike. I told myself I wasn’t going to get an eeb until I could get one that’s a dh bike. Can confirm the bike rips. I’m really bummed out about this news, was planning on being a lifetime member if Pole. Hopefully my Sonni lasts a lifetime.
  • 5 0
 When pressed for further details of his future plans, the Finn curtly responded "Leave me alone...I know what I'm doing!"
  • 3 0
 This technology with a normal layout and geo would have worked. their kind of approach has too few potential customers. Raaw layout with this kind of machining would be so cool. the acto 5 i-train is so beautiful
  • 4 0
 Operations are in mint condition, nothing to see here

Sigh….I hope other smaller bikemakers are still doing OK
  • 10 0
 I believe that 'Mint condition' translated directly to Finnish means 'Losing money at such a rate that our owners are no longer able to fund us'.
  • 6 2
 Pedaleable DH (e)bikes that requires no shuttle... isn t this far ahead again??!
  • 4 0
 2020 Kenevo says no.
  • 4 0
 Slowly but surely the world is returning to the early 2000's - Your options are specialised, Giant and Trek. Awesome Frown
  • 5 0
 Surely you bought one of these masterpieces when you could then right?
  • 4 0
 Why did they stop making the Evolink?? The bike everyone seemed to really like and sold well?
  • 2 0
 2 Pole in my bikeshed, a Taival hardcore hardtail and a Voima 190 travel E-mtb.

Both fantastic bikes to ride!

Fingers crossed they get some investors who see the potential of the IP, and of @Leokokkonen as a designer.
  • 1 0
 I have an Evo-link v1.3 and its a great bike. Not sure why they raised the bottom bracket for all the newer bikes including the last Evolink 1.4. Its something that got negatively mentioned by all the test riders in the PB review of the Onni. Hope they survive and find their way again
  • 4 0
 Poletential inverstors... possibly you
  • 3 0
 Got a friend with a broken rear triangle who can't get a replacement now because Pole recently went bankrupt.
  • 3 0
 Would inspire more confidence is the big bike didn’t sound like a cartoon tricycle after a piano fell on it
  • 4 1
 Invest in our business because we couldn’t manage it properly. Nah I’m good.
  • 3 0
 Dan Slack cheats at rock paper scissors!
  • 2 1
 I've only seen one in the wild. Looked like good build quality. I like that they do their own thing, but the look just isn't for me.
  • 3 0
 I only have enough money for a stripper Pole.
  • 1 2
 Seriously, the video is nice and ok but as an investor this could be seen as symptomatical: Imagine the time spent in this 20' video with -I'd say- a really limited return.
Imagine they would have done a Video like the Frixtalon TEMPO Video instead where everyone was crazy about... and even then I doubt if this would have had any impact.
I'd say purism and finance are not the best friends.....
  • 1 1
 There is a guy, that once owned a gear/helmet brand that I worked at...he sold it to private equity and might have some investment cheddar laying around. He loves Mountain Biking as well-might want to try him.
  • 1 0
 Hopefully Pole can keep going and these 2 rad riders can continue to ride them.
  • 1 0
 i'd like to buy a sonni if Pole still has inventory laying around... i've been thinking about it all year
  • 3 3
 First step of selling a shitload of Moped's make them look like Motorcycles and not like a joint of a Bulldozer
  • 1 0
 move production to Asia. thats the only way
  • 1 0
 I do hope they refund people with their orders and advance payments
  • 1 0
 Bye
Below threshold threads are hidden







