Pole Bicycles Hopes to Inspire a Potential Investor By Sharing Final Video

This was the last video we were about to launch. Onni, Dan, and Tuukka made such a great video that it would be a shame not to publish it. Thank you, guys; this video truly showcases your skills and personality. If Pole doesn't get a second chance, you have your lives ahead of you.



Please comment and share this video. That's the only way for us to get more visibility. We hope this video inspires a potential investor who could help Pole live again and reach its true potential. We love you guys—everyone who has supported or worked with us. — Leo Kokkonen