Pole Bicycles Hopes to Inspire a Potential Investor By Sharing Final Video

Pole Bicycles Company appeared on a Finnish insolvency registry yesterday
, April 17, 2024. The filing appeared on Finnish legal case database maksukyvyttomyysrekisteri.om.fi
.
Today, Pole shared one final video with the Pole Factory Racing team's Dan Slack and Onni Rainio playing a fun game of BIKE on the Pole Sonni 200 and the Pole Sonni 160. They're hoping to get more visibility by sharing the video and inspire a potential investor.
|This was the last video we were about to launch. Onni, Dan, and Tuukka made such a great video that it would be a shame not to publish it. Thank you, guys; this video truly showcases your skills and personality. If Pole doesn't get a second chance, you have your lives ahead of you.
Please comment and share this video. That's the only way for us to get more visibility. We hope this video inspires a potential investor who could help Pole live again and reach its true potential. We love you guys—everyone who has supported or worked with us.—Leo Kokkonen
We reached out to Pole's founder Leo Kokkonen yesterday about the bankruptcy and he had this to say:
|In short, Pole's operations are in mint condition. Our production is very efficient, and our quality is now top-notch. It's a company with strong IP and a make-to-order model that is ready to operate. We have been assessed by an outside party where everything is stated as well.—Leo Kokkonen
Based in Finland, Pole Bicycles was created in 2013 by Leo Kokkonen, an out-of-the-box designer and passionate rider. Pole Bicycles are designed, engineered and manufactured in Finland.
We hope that Pole manages to find a buyer for the brand and/or the IP, and build on some of their progressive ideas.
I'm saddened when another innovator goes tits up.
Sigh….I hope other smaller bikemakers are still doing OK
Both fantastic bikes to ride!
Fingers crossed they get some investors who see the potential of the IP, and of @Leokokkonen as a designer.
Imagine they would have done a Video like the Frixtalon TEMPO Video instead where everyone was crazy about... and even then I doubt if this would have had any impact.
I'd say purism and finance are not the best friends.....
Orbea is vertically integrated, makes lots of their highest end bikes to order, has strong IP - all big positives similar to Pole. But Orbea is missing all the negatives that have brought down Pole. Instead they have a long history, a big range of different bikes from niche to mass market, strong management that understands the importance of strategic planning and cash flow management... So just because your bike is late doesn't necessarily mean they don't have the cash to buy your drivetrain, it might just mean they are really busy ; ).