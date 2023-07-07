First Look: Pole Bicycles' Four New Long-Travel Models

Jul 7, 2023
by Matt Beer  
Pole Bicycles
Left to right: Voima eMTB, Vikkelä, Onni, and Sonni eMTB.

Pole Bicycles has never taken a normal approach to building bikes. Their crafty CNC frame construction and extra long-travel "trail" bikes have polarizing appearances. The Finnish brand is debuting four models that are split into two categories; "Gravity" and "Trail". Those are further divided by an eMTB in both segments, denoted by Pole as "Motor-On".

The Onni and Sonni eMTB Gravity models have 200mm of front and rear wheel travel, use stiffer frame construction, and supportive suspension kinematics for specific downhill race applications.

On the Trail side, the Vikkelä and Voima eMTB not only look very similar, but are also capable of equal travel numbers. These bikes can be set to 168, 190, or even 200mm of rear wheel travel, however the frame stiffness and suspension kinematics are said to be more forgiving than the Gravity models.

All four frames offer the choice of a full 29er or MX wheel setup too, although switching to the smaller rear wheel will slacken the angles slightly.




Gravity Models - Onni (Motor Off) and Sonni (Motor On)

Pole Bicycles
Pole Bicycles

Pole Bicycles

Onni Details
• Intended use: downhill and super enduro
• CNC alloy frame
• 29er or MX wheel configuration
• 190-200mm dual-link suspension
• Fork travel: 190-200mm
• Head angle: 63.5°-64.3°
• Reach: 433, 463, 493mm
• Chainstay: 448mm (effective)
• Price: 4490€ ($4890 USD)
• Framese: 3200€ ($3486 USD)
polebicycles.com

Pole Bicycles

Sonni eMTB Details
• Intended use: Super enduro eMTB
• CNC alloy frame
• 190-200mm dual-link suspension
• 29er or MX wheel configuration
• 190-200mm fork
• Head angle: 63.5°-64.3°
• Reach: 433, 463, 493mm
• Chainstay: 448mm (effective)
• Price: 6290€ ($6851 USD)
• Framese: 5565€ ($6061 USD)
polebicycles.com

The Onni, named after the aspiring Finnish downhill racer Onni Rainio, comes as a DH-race bike with 200mm of travel front and rear, mixed wheels, and a 7-speed drivetrain.

Swapping out the 200mm dual-crown for a 190mm single crown, where the effective axle to crown length is mimicked, and swapping to a dropper post and 12-speed drivetrain to take advantage of its steep seat angle makes it a super enduro bike. If that's too much, shortening the shock stroke will produce 177mm of rear wheel travel and is best paired with a 180mm single crown. All three travel configurations are possible on the Sonni eMTB as well.

Geometry

Pole Bicycles
The Onni and Sonni come in three frame sizes. Changing the fork and wheel size will alter the geometry slightly. More detailed info can be found on the Pole website.



Trail Models - Vikkelä (Motor Off) and Voima (Motor On)

Pole Bicycles
Pole Bicycles

Pole Bicycles

Vikkelä Details
• Intended use: enduro and trail
• CNC alloy frame
• 29er or MX wheel configuration
• 168-200mm dual-link suspension
• Fork travel: 170-200mm
• Head angle: 63.5°-64.3°
• Reach: 433, 463, 493mm
• Chainstay: 455mm (effective)
• Price: 4490€ ($4890 USD)
• Framese: 3200€ ($3486 USD)
polebicycles.com

Pole Bicycles

Voima eMTB Details
• Intended use: enduro and trail eMTB
• CNC alloy frame
• 168mm-200mm dual-link suspension
• 29er or MX wheel configuration
• 170-200mm fork
• Head angle: 63.5°-64.3°
• Reach: 436, 449, 479, 509mm
• Chainstay: 455mm (effective)
• Price: 6290€ ($6851 USD)
• Framese: 5565€ ($6061 USD)
polebicycles.com

The Motor-On and Motor-Off theory is applied to the Voima and Vikkelä "Trail" bikes as well and despite their gargantuan travel numbers, Pole says these bikes are designed to be comfortable for the average consumer on prolonged descents and provide confidence when the trail becomes steep. The suspension has a less-rearward axle path than the Gravity bikes and more supple suspension for increased tracking at slower speeds.

Like the three travel modes on the Gravity bikes, there's room for multiple configurations on each of the Trail bikes too. 200mm of front and rear wheel travel isn't out of the question, but traditional numbers of 170 and 168mm rival most enduro bikes out there.

Geometry

Pole Bicycles
The Vikkelä and Voima come in four frame sizes. Changing the fork and wheel size will alter the geometry slightly. More detailed info can be found on the Pole website.



The "Motor-Off" bikes retail for 4490€ ($4890 USD) while the "Motor-On" eMTBs cost 6290€ ($6851 USD). At this time, no component or motor specifications were available, but we will update this space when possible.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Pole Bicycles Pole Onni


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
268 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
114782 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
66968 views
How Much Do Pro XC Bikes Really Weigh? - Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023
60214 views
Young Rider Passes Away After Accident at BC Cup DH Race
60093 views
First Look: The Berria Bravo is a 28mm Travel Hardtail
44866 views
Specialized Releases New P.Series Bikes
32695 views
Semi-Final Results from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
32223 views
Deviate Cycles Shows Off Incredible Dougie Roulston 'Artist Edition' Claymore
31186 views

47 Comments
  • 49 0
 Having seen this in person I will say three three things:
- Side profile is really not his best angle
- Still pretty strange looking
- f*cking weirdly stiff

My Tinder Bio is now also complete.
  • 1 0
 I think the thinner swingarm (or whatever it should be called) on the Onni looks better to me than the thicker one of the Vikkela. Just like with an Orange, Cannondale Prophet/Rush etc, I do like the idea of not having another link passing through the chain-loop. Seems convenient too, if you can take the entire chain off for cleaning without opening it. Or to carry a complete prepared chain in your pack just in case you happen to snap a chain.
  • 1 0
 I used to be pretty well set on the design disaster champion that Orange created..
  • 18 1
 Pole is the most dramatic example of how manufacturers have quietly been clawing back reach numbers, pretending like they haven't massively over done it for the last couple of years. Pole Stamina K3 equivalent used to have a 540mm reach. Now it has 509. That's crazy! Step in the right direction, though.
  • 4 1
 and head angles - interesting that they're ticking back up above 64* (no need for lower on a bike you pedal IMO)
  • 4 0
 @scotteh: I mean, to find the best spot you sometimes have to overshoot and then pull back. I personally think for most people at most sizes, 150mm up to DH, 64 degree HTA is the optimal geo. DH bikes seem to vary from 61-63 nowadays.
  • 3 0
 who remembers the Revel Rail 29 comments...not long/modern enough.
  • 1 0
 By contrast, I would call that innovation while Specialized/Trek/Giant are s-l-o-w-l-y increasing their reach numbers (as they copy the innovators) by 3mm per year. I'll take innovators over $ based metered out changes.
  • 1 0
 I’m so glad I have a G1 so I can put them where I want them.
  • 18 0
 "If you don't have anything nice to say don't say anything at all."
  • 12 0
 Crickets.
  • 5 0
 I love the look of the macro images of the Pole bikes with the Raw CNC aluminum, but they are just so ugly from any more then 6 inches away.

Hanging the BB and chainring so far below the downtube feels like an accident waiting the happen. While it won't happen often it looks like a near vertical extension down that will eventually get caught on something and result in a very sudden stop.

What is the design advantage of making the front triangle so shallow? If they carried the downtube to the BB it would seem safer, stronger and more practical (Water bottle).
  • 3 0
 Attach the head tube more directly to the rear suspension
  • 2 0
 The cranks are in the same place as any other bike. If you did that on a normal looking bike, you'd be smashing your downtube. How often does that happen?

Not defending them, personally I think it's ugly how the downtube doesn't tie into the bottom bracket.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if it also creates efficiencies in the machining process for the frames - allows more to be milled from a shape of alu?
  • 1 0
 Not going to argue that the front triangle looks rather "unorthodox", but disagree with your statement that because of the downtube being higher and the bb "hanging" below it, it somehow makes it more prone to get caught or hit things.
If the geo and bb height is not completely out of whack (and it's not), then your chances of hitting the bb/ring are not any higher, regardless where the bottom tube is - or whether it's there at all.
  • 7 0
 Well looks definitely were not a priority.
  • 6 0
 Should be Onni - motor on, Offi - motor off
  • 4 0
 " Yo dawg I heard you like Clevis " - Xzibit
  • 4 1
 Surely an Unno is better value?
  • 2 0
 Something to consider. Unno Burn top spec build $11,498.00, Pole Vikkela top spec $6,400.00 (shipped).
  • 1 0
 @manco: gb84’s observation is still valid
  • 3 0
 Bad from far, but far from good
  • 1 1
 Ever ridden any Pole full-suspension bike?
  • 3 0
 Are Pole bikes the new Ellsworth?
  • 3 1
 Holding out for 220mm of rear suspension.
  • 2 0
 "you loose control in the mid stroke or something like that."
  • 2 0
 Are they trying to get people to buy a full bike as opposed to a frame?
  • 1 0
 Yeah the price of a complete bike is surprisingly low compared to the frameset. I never got that. Are OEM components that cheap for bike companies?
  • 2 0
 Boost or superboost rear hub? 73 or 83mm bb?
  • 1 0
 Boost rear hub, 73mm BB
  • 2 0
 The Onni side shot makes it look like a 26"-29" mullet.
  • 2 4
 From some of the comments that exude an ignorance of engineering/design I will assume most of you have never even seen a Pole bike in person, much less ridden one. These bikes are leading the advancements in Mtb design and ride exceptionally well. For those who adhere to old-school mantras like, "a bikes category/use is defined by it's travel numbers", "long chain stays don't work", "carbon frames are best", "those reach numbers are too long to work", etc. enjoy your Specialized, Trek, Giant and enjoy the benefits of mediocrity! Status quo companies simply copy the best; Specialized quote, "We have no intention of ever developing 27.5 wheeled bikes." Now that's a company you want to support!
  • 1 0
 If you really are willing to throw away aesthetics for performance, the Structure wins. Linkage forks just work better. Problem is they're ugly as sin.
  • 1 0
 "Wow! Pole have really started to make some good looking bikes" Puts on glasses "Oh, My bad..."
  • 2 0
 I like how they conveniently left weight off the spec sheets
  • 2 1
 how is this company not bankrupt? is it some sort of money laundering operation
  • 1 0
 I'd rather quit riding and take up kak like Padel or Lawn Bowls than ride this.
  • 2 0
 Isn't that really cheap???
  • 2 1
 Wow. an inline shock on a long travel bike in 2023 is wild.
  • 3 0
 Tilted at a 90 degree angle.
  • 1 0
 @SimbaandHiggins: I see it now. Still pretty wild imo
  • 1 0
 they put 'em sideways
  • 1 0
 Damn why are they so ugly though?
  • 1 0
 I saw a Voima recently and I don't like ebikes or even Pole bikes, but it was impressive in person
  • 1 0
 This article makes me want to ride Pole!
  • 1 0
 They out-orange orange.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.045417
Mobile Version of Website