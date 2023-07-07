First Look: Pole Bicycles' Four New Long-Travel Models

Pole Bicycles has never taken a normal approach to building bikes. Their crafty CNC frame construction and extra long-travel "trail" bikes have polarizing appearances. The Finnish brand is debuting four models that are split into two categories; "Gravity" and "Trail". Those are further divided by an eMTB in both segments, denoted by Pole as "Motor-On".
The Onni and Sonni eMTB Gravity models have 200mm of front and rear wheel travel, use stiffer frame construction, and supportive suspension kinematics for specific downhill race applications.
On the Trail side, the Vikkelä and Voima eMTB not only look very similar, but are also capable of equal travel numbers. These bikes can be set to 168, 190, or even 200mm of rear wheel travel, however the frame stiffness and suspension kinematics are said to be more forgiving than the Gravity models.
All four frames offer the choice of a full 29er or MX wheel setup too, although switching to the smaller rear wheel will slacken the angles slightly.
Gravity Models - Onni (Motor Off) and Sonni (Motor On)
Onni Details
• Intended use: downhill and super enduro
• CNC alloy frame
• 29er or MX wheel configuration
• 190-200mm dual-link suspension
• Fork travel: 190-200mm
• Head angle: 63.5°-64.3°
• Reach: 433, 463, 493mm
• Chainstay: 448mm (effective)
• Price: 4490€ ($4890 USD)
• Framese: 3200€ ($3486 USD)
Sonni eMTB Details
• Intended use: Super enduro eMTB
• CNC alloy frame
• 190-200mm dual-link suspension
• 29er or MX wheel configuration
• 190-200mm fork
• Head angle: 63.5°-64.3°
• Reach: 433, 463, 493mm
• Chainstay: 448mm (effective)
• Price: 6290€ ($6851 USD)
• Framese: 5565€ ($6061 USD)
The Onni, named after the aspiring Finnish downhill racer Onni Rainio
, comes as a DH-race bike with 200mm of travel front and rear, mixed wheels, and a 7-speed drivetrain.
Swapping out the 200mm dual-crown for a 190mm single crown, where the effective axle to crown length is mimicked, and swapping to a dropper post and 12-speed drivetrain to take advantage of its steep seat angle makes it a super enduro bike. If that's too much, shortening the shock stroke will produce 177mm of rear wheel travel and is best paired with a 180mm single crown. All three travel configurations are possible on the Sonni eMTB as well.Geometry
The Onni and Sonni come in three frame sizes. Changing the fork and wheel size will alter the geometry slightly. More detailed info can be found on the Pole website.
Trail Models - Vikkelä (Motor Off) and Voima (Motor On)
Vikkelä Details
• Intended use: enduro and trail
• CNC alloy frame
• 29er or MX wheel configuration
• 168-200mm dual-link suspension
• Fork travel: 170-200mm
• Head angle: 63.5°-64.3°
• Reach: 433, 463, 493mm
• Chainstay: 455mm (effective)
• Price: 4490€ ($4890 USD)
• Framese: 3200€ ($3486 USD)
Voima eMTB Details
• Intended use: enduro and trail eMTB
• CNC alloy frame
• 168mm-200mm dual-link suspension
• 29er or MX wheel configuration
• 170-200mm fork
• Head angle: 63.5°-64.3°
• Reach: 436, 449, 479, 509mm
• Chainstay: 455mm (effective)
• Price: 6290€ ($6851 USD)
• Framese: 5565€ ($6061 USD)
The Motor-On and Motor-Off theory is applied to the Voima and Vikkelä "Trail" bikes as well and despite their gargantuan travel numbers, Pole says these bikes are designed to be comfortable for the average consumer on prolonged descents and provide confidence when the trail becomes steep. The suspension has a less-rearward axle path than the Gravity bikes and more supple suspension for increased tracking at slower speeds.
Like the three travel modes on the Gravity bikes, there's room for multiple configurations on each of the Trail bikes too. 200mm of front and rear wheel travel isn't out of the question, but traditional numbers of 170 and 168mm rival most enduro bikes out there.Geometry
The Vikkelä and Voima come in four frame sizes. Changing the fork and wheel size will alter the geometry slightly. More detailed info can be found on the Pole website.
The "Motor-Off" bikes retail for 4490€ ($4890 USD) while the "Motor-On" eMTBs cost 6290€ ($6851 USD). At this time, no component or motor specifications were available, but we will update this space when possible.
- Side profile is really not his best angle
- Still pretty strange looking
- f*cking weirdly stiff
My Tinder Bio is now also complete.
Hanging the BB and chainring so far below the downtube feels like an accident waiting the happen. While it won't happen often it looks like a near vertical extension down that will eventually get caught on something and result in a very sudden stop.
What is the design advantage of making the front triangle so shallow? If they carried the downtube to the BB it would seem safer, stronger and more practical (Water bottle).
Not defending them, personally I think it's ugly how the downtube doesn't tie into the bottom bracket.
If the geo and bb height is not completely out of whack (and it's not), then your chances of hitting the bb/ring are not any higher, regardless where the bottom tube is - or whether it's there at all.