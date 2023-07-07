First Look: Pole Bicycles' Four New Long-Travel Models

Left to right: Voima eMTB, Vikkelä, Onni, and Sonni eMTB.

Gravity Models - Onni (Motor Off) and Sonni (Motor On)



Onni Details

• Intended use: downhill and super enduro

• CNC alloy frame

• 29er or MX wheel configuration

• 190-200mm dual-link suspension

• Fork travel: 190-200mm

• Head angle: 63.5°-64.3°

• Reach: 433, 463, 493mm

• Chainstay: 448mm (effective)

• Price: 4490€ ($4890 USD)

• Framese: 3200€ ($3486 USD)

Sonni eMTB Details

• Intended use: Super enduro eMTB

• CNC alloy frame

• 190-200mm dual-link suspension

• 29er or MX wheel configuration

• 190-200mm fork

• Head angle: 63.5°-64.3°

• Reach: 433, 463, 493mm

• Chainstay: 448mm (effective)

• Price: 6290€ ($6851 USD)

• Framese: 5565€ ($6061 USD)

Geometry

The Onni and Sonni come in three frame sizes. Changing the fork and wheel size will alter the geometry slightly. More detailed info can be found on the Pole website.

Trail Models - Vikkelä (Motor Off) and Voima (Motor On)



Vikkelä Details

• Intended use: enduro and trail

• CNC alloy frame

• 29er or MX wheel configuration

• 168-200mm dual-link suspension

• Fork travel: 170-200mm

• Head angle: 63.5°-64.3°

• Reach: 433, 463, 493mm

• Chainstay: 455mm (effective)

• Price: 4490€ ($4890 USD)

• Framese: 3200€ ($3486 USD)

Voima eMTB Details

• Intended use: enduro and trail eMTB

• CNC alloy frame

• 168mm-200mm dual-link suspension

• 29er or MX wheel configuration

• 170-200mm fork

• Head angle: 63.5°-64.3°

• Reach: 436, 449, 479, 509mm

• Chainstay: 455mm (effective)

• Price: 6290€ ($6851 USD)

• Framese: 5565€ ($6061 USD)

Geometry

The Vikkelä and Voima come in four frame sizes. Changing the fork and wheel size will alter the geometry slightly. More detailed info can be found on the Pole website.