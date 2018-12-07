Joe Nation joins Pole Enduro Team Plus Stamina Bike Revealed

2018 has been a blast. Pole invented and launched a new production method, set up a factory in Finland, launched two entirely new bikes and now presents a professional Enduro race team with two up-and-coming riders lead by a wealth of experience and talent. Since the company was founded, Pole has been introducing exciting new things every year. The biggest of it all has been the shift away from traditional carbon fiber route and inventing a groundbreaking new CNC production method to build whole bikes right in Finland. The Pole enduro race team is the next step and we couldn't be more proud of how it's all come together!

“It’s time to put our money yet again where our mouth is. Our goal is to climb to the podiums on the Enduro World Series and prove our concept at the highest level against other top riders and teams." - Leo Kokkonen