RACING

Joe Nation joins Pole Enduro Team Plus Stamina Bike Revealed

Dec 7, 2018
by Pole Bicycles  

2018 has been a blast. Pole invented and launched a new production method, set up a factory in Finland, launched two entirely new bikes and now presents a professional Enduro race team with two up-and-coming riders lead by a wealth of experience and talent. Since the company was founded, Pole has been introducing exciting new things every year. The biggest of it all has been the shift away from traditional carbon fiber route and inventing a groundbreaking new CNC production method to build whole bikes right in Finland. The Pole enduro race team is the next step and we couldn't be more proud of how it's all come together!
“It’s time to put our money yet again where our mouth is. Our goal is to climb to the podiums on the Enduro World Series and prove our concept at the highest level against other top riders and teams." - Leo Kokkonen



THE TEAM





LEIGH “LEE” JOHNSON

Leigh finished in position 25 after a full season of 2018 Enduro World series. Pole started supporting Leigh professionally on the season 2018. Pole sponsored Leigh with full support without a team. This year we go full support for him. Leigh is a solid rider who makes not too many mistakes. On season 2018 Leigh kept improving his secret sauce of performance and for 2019 we have a good receipt for new top results. Leigh is refrigerator size shy guy with a big warm heart and a humble attitude towards the sport and other riders. Nevertheless, he’s speeding up to the podium with no mercy to the other racers.

Height: 188cm
Weight: 86kg
Bike: Large Pole Stamina
Age: 22 (born 1996)
Nation: Wales (United Kingdom)


Pole Enduro Race Team Launch
Pole Enduro Race Team Launch

JOSEPH “JOE” NATION

Joe is a biker to the core. He’s been roaming the world of bikes since he was a teenager and raced everything there is to be raced on bikes. Joe calls his early downhill years in Europe as his “Mowgli days.” Joe is a very stylish rider but exits every turn with more speed than he entered the corner. Joe is a cornerstone of a good team spirit who is willing to help anyone to get better at what they do. Joe knows a lot about dirt, as he is a geologist but loves more riding than analyzing the soil.

Height: 178cm
Weight: 81kg
Bike: Medium Pole Stamina
Age: 29 (born 1989)
Nation: New Zealand
Favorite food: Madeirian steak sandwich



Pole Enduro Race Team Launch
Pole Enduro Race Team Launch

MATTI LEHIKOINEN - TEAM MANAGER

Matti is a legendary world cup winning downhill racer who is keen on sharing his experience and wisdom as team manager. From logistics to race strategy and technique, Matti's knowledge and raw speed will be a major key to racing for the top step this coming season.


THE BIKE

The Pole Enduro Race team will be racing the Stamina. The whole team is very excited about the bike, and they believe that they can go faster than ever with Stamina. The feedback was positive, and we heard a lot of words like: “huge grip,” “playful,” “consistent,” “fast". We believe the Stamina is the perfect enduro race weapon and we can't wait to see it flying down an EWS stage very soon. For more info and to pre-order your own Stamina, clink here.



MENTIONS: @mavic, @crankbrothers, Fidlock


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Santa Cruz Bronson
80089 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
73285 views
Update: Hans Rey Hit By Another Break In, More Bikes Stolen
70906 views
The New Santa Cruz V10 and Reserve 29" DH Wheels Are Official
60131 views
Guillaume Bout's Bonkers Concept Bikes
56174 views
Win SRAM's Code RSC Brakeset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
54705 views
Field Test: Kona Process 153 CR/DL 29
50251 views
Tested: 5 Ways to Hold a Tube on Your Frame
50220 views

27 Comments

  • + 20
 "Large Pole Stamina"?... Too many jokes....synapses overheating....brain shutdown sequence initiated.
  • + 1
 I'm sure those big things can go long.
  • + 1
 Film Director: So, Mr Johnson, in 3 words, why do you think you're the right person for the role in my latest movie "Dirty Bikers 7?"
  • + 17
 Seat angle looks a bit slack for my liking....
  • + 8
 CNC racing team instead of CRC ????
  • + 3
 After all the things i've been reading about Pole,it seems like all the other teams wil be fighting for second place.Exactly like i was thinking about the Unno team in DH. Seriously,i hope they have a good year.Nice bike.
  • + 5
 I'm a carbon-everything kind of guy... but Nicolaï, Hope and (#1) Pole really give me chills.
CNCing is an art.
  • + 4
 The speed on those guys is insane. 2019 is gonna be an interesting year for enduro racing!
  • + 1
 Why is the shock upside down in the pics here, but right side up on the website? What's all the stuff on the downtube?
Why does the geometry chart say:
1. HEAD ANGLE SLACK
2. REACH PLENTY
Why do I want to buy this so badly!?!?!?
  • + 2
 You can mount 2 water bottles on the downtube, and they have the back set of mounts set up with a OneUp EDC pump.
  • + 2
 Another team supported by the great products at @OneUpComponents

what a unique machine.. almost VPP looking?
  • + 3
 Yeah Matti, you should do some races too!
  • + 1
 He definitely should. A little birdie told me he might give it a go Smile
  • + 2
 Much prefer the design aesthetic of the Stamina rear triangle compared to that of the Machine. Good Job Pole.
  • + 0
 Smh Pole. These conservative geometries just don’t work for the steep and rowdy terrain I ride. When are these companies gonna wake up and start making bikes that aren’t designed for ants. Get with the program Pole.
  • + 3
 Im in love with this CNC porn.
  • + 3
 The CNC finish is beautiful.
  • + 3
 You mean "finnish"

Speaking of Finland, who knew there were so many palm trees there.
  • + 3
 That bike looks amazing
  • + 2
 So sicc
  • + 1
 Joe enduro jumps on Pole
  • + 0
 Its funny how they try to sell external cable routing as a feature.
  • + 1
 Nice Bike.
Geo numbers?
  • + 0
 Take a look at their website.... they aren't even published there! It's ridiculous... but you can pre-order a bike without knowing its geometry...
  • + 1
 @bikekrieg: its there, but:
1. HEAD ANGLE -------------- SLACK
2. REACH ----------------------- PLENTY
3. TOP TUBE ------------------ UPRIGHT PEDALING
4. BB HEIGHT ----------------- NOT TOO LOW, NOT TOO HIGH
5. SEAT TUBE ANGLE ------ STEEP
  • + 2
 @bikekrieg: have you tried this thing called "reading"? Word has it that it works very well:
polebicycles.com/pole-stamina-prototype-is-rolling-in

Seat tube angle is 80º (effective 81º)
Chainstay length is 455mm
Reach is 480mm (Medium)
Head tube 135mm
Wheelbase 1306mm
Travel 180mm both ends
Shock is 75mm x 250mm
Seat post – 34,9mm
  • - 1
 Shock as structural member. Brilliant! /s

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.048478
Mobile Version of Website