Pole Updates the Stamina 180 and Introduces New Gold Colour Option - Pond Beaver 2021

Stamina 180 Updates

Pole have moved from the old Shark Fin design (left) to the new Dog Leg (right) that they claim is "nearly impossible to fail". It also comes with an integrated bash guard, STFU Bike and UDH.

New Colour options

Pole will begin by offering a raw finish or True Gold and Storm Grey colours, however the technique could be used for a wider pallette in future.

The past three years have been tough ones for Pole. It's something they readily admit as they've found themselves buffeted between shelved carbon projects , adopting totally new CNC manufacturing techniques very public frame failures and forums awash with customer service woes.Following this rough period of time, Pole have spent the past few months cleaning house and are now ready to launch what they are calling Pole 2.0. Internally, Leo Kokkonen is back in the leading role of the company and they have also added a marketing manager based remotely in the UK, a supply chain manager, a brand manager and they have implemented new protocols in both customer service response and customer aftercare. Pole has also doubled the size of its production facilities and has increased the size of its production and assembly team. As a result, Pole claims that its CNC frame production is running better and the quality of customer service has been improved.But there has been more than just behind-the-scenes changes at Pole too and they have today announced a number of updates to their Stamina 180 bike.The first port of call was to reduce customers' concerns about failing frames. This started with a new swingarm design, first released in January 2020, called the Dog Bone with a stronger chainstay to seat stay support.Other improvements to increase the reliability of the frame include, "increasing frame wall thickness, increasing the bonding surface for each frame half, creating keyed headset inserts, and adding reinforcement walls to the top tube to prevent bike stand clamp crush damage." Pole is reinforcing this by upping its testing program and the Stamina 180 has been awarded EFBE's Gravity Cat-5 certification that goes and beyond the established national and international standards and reflects the specific challenges faced by modern bikes.The other big change for the Pole Stamina is that you can now get it in different colours. Apparently, not every customer wanted a raw finish on their Pole and those that did weren't too happy about the patina that formed on the metal after a period of time.To combat this, Pole now use electrophoretic lacquering to offer a clear coat of protection and open up a selection of colour options. Electrophoretic lacquering is mostly used in industries where products have to resist mechanical strain or environmental impacts like salt, and it's also used widely in the jewelry industry. It's different from anodising as it is completely clear and also offers a harder surface. Pole describe the process in-depth, here All Stamina frames ordered in April and going forward will have the new clear coat electrophoretic lacquer applied as a standard procedure. That will give the frame a raw look but a coloured version can also be ordered, starting with two options, True Gold and Storm Grey, for €250 for a single colored frame or €100 for shock yokes and links.The rest of the bike, including geometry and kinematics will remain the same. The Stamina 180 will also be available as a frameset and a stock build. Both will feature a Cane Creek Kitsuma Air shock, and the stock build spec'd with a 180mm RS Zeb Ultimate, SRAM GX Eagle and LTD Mavic Deemax Pro Sam Hill wheels.More info, here