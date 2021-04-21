Pole Updates the Stamina 180 and Introduces New Gold Colour Option - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 21, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

The past three years have been tough ones for Pole. It's something they readily admit as they've found themselves buffeted between shelved carbon projects, adopting totally new CNC manufacturing techniques, very public frame failures and forums awash with customer service woes.

Following this rough period of time, Pole have spent the past few months cleaning house and are now ready to launch what they are calling Pole 2.0. Internally, Leo Kokkonen is back in the leading role of the company and they have also added a marketing manager based remotely in the UK, a supply chain manager, a brand manager and they have implemented new protocols in both customer service response and customer aftercare. Pole has also doubled the size of its production facilities and has increased the size of its production and assembly team. As a result, Pole claims that its CNC frame production is running better and the quality of customer service has been improved.

Stamina 180 Updates


But there has been more than just behind-the-scenes changes at Pole too and they have today announced a number of updates to their Stamina 180 bike.

The first port of call was to reduce customers' concerns about failing frames. This started with a new swingarm design, first released in January 2020, called the Dog Bone with a stronger chainstay to seat stay support.

Pole Stamina 140
Pole have moved from the old Shark Fin design (left) to the new Dog Leg (right) that they claim is "nearly impossible to fail". It also comes with an integrated bash guard, STFU Bike and UDH.

Other improvements to increase the reliability of the frame include, "increasing frame wall thickness, increasing the bonding surface for each frame half, creating keyed headset inserts, and adding reinforcement walls to the top tube to prevent bike stand clamp crush damage." Pole is reinforcing this by upping its testing program and the Stamina 180 has been awarded EFBE's Gravity Cat-5 certification that goes and beyond the established national and international standards and reflects the specific challenges faced by modern bikes.

New Colour options

The other big change for the Pole Stamina is that you can now get it in different colours. Apparently, not every customer wanted a raw finish on their Pole and those that did weren't too happy about the patina that formed on the metal after a period of time.

To combat this, Pole now use electrophoretic lacquering to offer a clear coat of protection and open up a selection of colour options. Electrophoretic lacquering is mostly used in industries where products have to resist mechanical strain or environmental impacts like salt, and it's also used widely in the jewelry industry. It's different from anodising as it is completely clear and also offers a harder surface. Pole describe the process in-depth, here.

Pole will begin by offering a raw finish or True Gold and Storm Grey colours, however the technique could be used for a wider pallette in future.

All Stamina frames ordered in April and going forward will have the new clear coat electrophoretic lacquer applied as a standard procedure. That will give the frame a raw look but a coloured version can also be ordered, starting with two options, True Gold and Storm Grey, for €250 for a single colored frame or €100 for shock yokes and links.

The rest of the bike, including geometry and kinematics will remain the same. The Stamina 180 will also be available as a frameset and a stock build. Both will feature a Cane Creek Kitsuma Air shock, and the stock build spec'd with a 180mm RS Zeb Ultimate, SRAM GX Eagle and LTD Mavic Deemax Pro Sam Hill wheels.

More info, here.

Pole Bicycles 2.0 - A New Beginning

by polebicycles
Views: 50    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Pond Beaver 2021


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pond Beaver 2021 Press Releases Enduro Bikes Pole Bicycles Pole Stamina


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike Value Bikes Field Trip
75321 views
Boone's Aluminum Cranks Look Like They're From a 1950's Sci-Fi Film - Pond Beaver 2021
55595 views
Must Watch: Brage Vestavik's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
48996 views
Video: Mountain Biker Rescued After Dangling Headfirst Off a Cliff
47294 views
Poll: Which X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite?
46700 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
45953 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X & DHX Shocks - Pond Beaver 2021
44521 views
Must Watch: Kriss Kyle Brings his BMX Wizardry to a Custom MTB Course
43992 views

113 Comments

  • 101 2
 The crossover between people who think a gold bike looks good, people who can afford said bike, and people who have the desire and ability to properly ride a 180mm travel superenduro bike has got to be about 2 to 3 people max, right.
  • 16 1
 I am relatively certain this guy represents Pole's target market (rich and likes gold): villains.fandom.com/wiki/Goldmember
  • 11 55
flag DoubleCrownAddict (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 That describes me since I'm a Social Justice Beast Mode Battle Rapper who loves gold, am a successful social media influencer who can ride the steeps(both unlike Waki), and love long travel bikes. All it needs is a motor and I'll buy it.
  • 20 1
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Don't you also need a dual crown fork?
  • 18 1
 >desire and ability to properly ride a 180mm travel superenduro bike

The big thing that doesn't get talked about is that the longer/slacker bikes with more travel are generally safer for your average rider to be able to access more advanced riding. While not being a substitute for a base set of skills, they can make the difference between going OTB and riding it out, which means quite a bit considering that injuries, especially concussions, are no joke.
  • 3 0
 @HB208: Haha Goldmember instantly popped into my head when I saw this. "I like gooooooold!"
  • 17 1
 Depends on how big the Arab mountain bike scene is
  • 9 0
 @HB208: Don't count this guy out. Former dentist, central Asian dictator, and LOVES the gold!


cyclingtips.com/2020/06/the-uci-just-gave-its-highest-award-to-a-dictator
  • 3 0
 @Stoaks: You could easily replace the horse he is sitting on with this Pole bike and I wouldn't blink at it.
  • 5 2
 I'm waiting for oil slick version
  • 14 8
 @Codymm03:

If its only got 180

Got treat it like a lady

Light on the bumps

No big jumps

I prefer a doublecrown

When I wanna get down

But I'm willing to ride with less

If it's gold and passes the test
  • 5 7
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Ladies and gentleman, HE'S BACK!
  • 1 0
 @HB208: Mostly because it's impossible to look away from his creepy ass eyebrows? lol
  • 3 0
 @Stoaks: Lol, he looks like a rich plastic surgeon from Florida that somehow got to be the dictator of an entire country.
  • 4 0
 @HB208: I want him on the pinkbike podcast!
  • 3 0
 @TwoHumanPower: I think it is a double edged sword. Because of it's high limits, a GTR will be much more forgiving of a poor driver than a 370z. BUT, when said shitty driver finds the limit of the GTR they are going much, much faster. I think it's the same with bikes. With this new crop of slack missiles we are gonna have a lot of Friday Fails vids with noobs ripping through a rock garden at 30mph and then crashing because they have no idea what to do with the speed.
  • 4 0
 @HB208: But, Goldmember already has a gold pole!
  • 1 0
 I had a gold Bullit in 2003 with a Boxxer 151 - does that count?
  • 2 0
 @Stoaks: This guy's fatbike looks like a Dangerholm build
  • 1 0
 @4thflowkage:

Thats true, however, bikes are by far not the same thing as cars, so comparison is pretty poor. Any bike is capable of traveling the same speed, certains ones just are more stable.
  • 2 1
 @DoubleCrownAddict: Treat it like a lady? That's a bit sexist.
  • 1 0
 I think that for starters every owner of a gold Lambo would want one - if it was an e-bike ...
  • 1 0
 The Golden rod
  • 3 1
 I have no idea what any of you are talking about, it looks black and blue to me.
  • 1 1
 They so should've anodised it gold and then clear coated so you could still see the beautiful machining work. Smoothed out gold paint looks great, but it could've looked awesome.
  • 1 0
 @TwoHumanPower: finally touching on the truth of long slack bikes... its like pads for your skills.
  • 1 0
 @4thflowkage: ... and Im now in favor of long slack bikes.
  • 53 2
 Niner: Drops an ugly new ride
Pole: hold my broken triangle
  • 2 0
 EFBE Cat.5 is no joke. If it's actually tested to the gravity standards, we probably won't see broken frames anymore from Pole anytime soon.
  • 1 0
 @BenTheSwabian: it was and the same frame then did the ISO test after and passed and then did some hucking test again after that. All on the same frame, if I remember correctly what Pole said sometime last week
  • 2 0
 I think that Niner, Pole and Intense should merge Smile
  • 2 0
 Gold Lamé - drop the accent?
  • 30 0
 I think the purple they show in the image would be a better starting color for the process. The gold just screams "middle eastern trust funder" or "Donald Trump's toilet".
  • 2 0
 pacecycles.com/pages/pace-heritage
  • 3 0
 You'd be screaming too if you were Trump's toilet
  • 1 0
 The Melania model?
  • 1 0
 @Arepiscopo: nice double. It's how they met, but the positions were reversed. Golden showers aren't just for Poles
  • 20 0
 For you see... I love Gold!!!
  • 17 0
 I wonder if this frame was caught in a terrible schmelting accident..
  • 12 4
 I need a smoke and a pancake to this
  • 6 0
 Can I paint his yoohoo gold?....It's kind of my thing.
  • 6 0
 @justwaki: Bong and blintz?
  • 8 3
 @josiahs: Leo Kokkonen: my childhood was typical...
  • 1 0
 Goldilocks of the mtb world
  • 5 0
 There's only two things I can't stand in this world. People who are intolerant of other people's cultures....and the Dutch.
  • 15 3
 You know some tasteless idiot is gonna buy this and put a gold casette and chain and Kashima coated fox forks and shock. With matching deity bronze components.
  • 16 1
 If I had the money that tasteless idiot would be me.

Imagine the anguished screams of the fashion police as you cruised by. Preferably in some tech jorts, a $300 plaid shirt and some of those pit viper sunglasses.
  • 5 0
 Damn right. If I could, I'd get me one of those and put enough gold colored components on it to make it look like a prop from a Biggie Smalls video.
  • 2 0
 @Patrick9-32: I would go for very short shorts with heavy kneepads and a sleeveless upper.
  • 14 2
 With claims like 'Nearly impossible to fail", you're asking it to fail.
  • 1 0
 I know that we all like to make fun of the huck to flat and how Pole's PR team went ballistic. But realitically, if it's really tested to EFBE gravity specs, then it probably won't fail.
  • 5 1
 EFBE Cat.5 (Gravity spec) testing is legit. You'd have to do very nasty things to the frame to break it. I wish more manufacturers would do this. As far as I know there's only 2 non-DH bikes currently available which are tested to EFBE's gravity standards - those are the Pole Stamina and the YT Capra.
  • 7 0
 If Trump rode park, this would be his bike.
  • 3 0
 I think the bike has a weight limit though especially with the brands reputation for breaking.
  • 3 0
 This "true-gold" is weak sauce, how about ACTUAL gold so I can match to those pimp Spengles out in the shed that has yet to find a worthy frame for...cause the bolt holes with some cut gems would go ace with the diamonds on my stem.
  • 6 0
 This is the new Golden age of pole
  • 1 0
 probably wont though
  • 2 0
 I feel like you shouldn’t really ride this unless you are pretty much an EWS or similar season winner, at very least a race winner.

40 something year old weekend warrior bumbling down the trails, meh, not sure that works for me.....
  • 6 0
 You just made 90% of Pinkbike readers very self aware.
  • 2 0
 I think Leo Kokkonen should be henceforth known as Big Daddy High-Rollin’ Gold.

In all seriousness, I kind of like it. It works for me, somehow. That storm gray in the bottom bracket photo would be more my thing, but the gold works. I think it’s a nice looking bike. Wouldn’t buy one, though, to be clear. I’m not looking for that kind of attention when I ride.
  • 5 0
 Awkward when your friends refer to you as "the guy who rides the golden Pole"
  • 3 0
 I just keep staring at it because I'm not sure if I LOVE it or HATE it. One thing is for sure, you better be fast as hell if you opt for the gold.
  • 1 1
 I love it... I think... Fast rider only? I don't think so, If someone rode by on that thing, I'm pretty sure the last thing any onlooker would notice is how fast/skilled the rider was!
  • 3 0
 The gold seems like an odd move for a company trying really hard to be a responsible grown up, but good luck to them - they are learning from their mistakes.
  • 8 4
 “The Stamina, can go a whole 1 huck to flat without cracking”
  • 2 1
 dont be unfair, guess that version is as durable as any alu bike
  • 6 4
 www.instagram.com/p/CMxXxx4hMgz

You don't have to put bikes down just because you can't afford one.
  • 2 0
 Who's going to ask if this is a production or test mule color? Would hate for a test color to accidentally go out as market ready.
  • 4 0
 So they have decided to go full Austin Powers.
  • 1 0
 Damn you beat me to it.

"I love goooooold"
  • 3 0
 the gold is actually pretty sick but i wouldn't touch a pole with a ten foot....pole......
  • 3 0
 Because a raw CNCed frame just doesn't stand out enough!
  • 3 0
 Sticking with the bond line right along the length of the head tube, huh?
  • 3 0
 I expect the gold finish will be quite polarizing.
  • 2 0
 *Pole-arizing
  • 2 0
 Its great to see them make the proper updates to the bike. Also, that STFU integration is awesome to see
  • 2 0
 I wouldn’t be able to take a rider seriously if he/she is riding a gold bike.
  • 2 0
 DJ Brandt would have won the X-Games if he had one of these strapped on his Lambo.
  • 3 0
 It will go great with my C3PO costume!
  • 1 0
 Hit control + F to search for C3..... well done sir.
  • 2 0
 Check out the crown on the intend. WTF is going on lol.
  • 1 0
 The offset at the axle is way bigger.
  • 2 0
 Dog bone thugs and harmony
  • 3 1
 Not sure why there is so much hate, Its enjoyable to look at
  • 2 0
 STFU mount is super cool. Well done.
  • 2 0
 That's gold, Jerry! Pure gold!
  • 2 0
 You know when you’ve been gold polled
  • 2 0
 The gold frame looks pretty snappy. (wink, wink)
  • 2 0
 I want this and I am not ashamed.
  • 1 0
 Does the CNC finish hold more dirt than a smooth paint finish? Or make mud stick to it?
  • 2 1
 From the makers of "How to make an ugly bike". We now get "how to make an ugly bike uglier" - Pole edition
  • 1 0
 Add some intricate Dia de Los Muertos engraving and it'd make for a mighty fine cartel bike.
  • 1 0
 Snoop dog has entered the chat
  • 1 0
 That is a very nice looking job!
  • 1 2
 Pole have moved from the old Shark Fin design (left) to the new Dog Leg (right) that they claim is "nearly impossible to fail". Sounds like a challenge.
  • 1 0
 need a coaster for all that drip?....
  • 1 0
 you dont see someone riding a Golden Pole everyday
  • 2 0
 Oral Surgeon Edition.
  • 1 0
 I would love to try a POLE Evolnk like soooo bad.
  • 1 0
 Goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooolllllllllleee!!!
  • 1 0
 Finally a bike that will match my Gold Spengle Wheels.
  • 1 0
 Available in gold? I take two
  • 2 0
 You can have them because I doubt many others will want a gold bike.
  • 1 0
 We want the Machine back! Both enduro and DH ones ☺️
  • 1 0
 first bike ever won't look nice in kashima
  • 2 0
 Gold Finnish.....
  • 2 2
 Cracking gold finish, Leo!
  • 1 1
 My eyes are saying let's gold, But my heart is saying no
  • 2 1
 Fool's gold.
  • 2 0
 Gold's just around the corner Breakdown's coming up round the bend
  • 1 0
 Nothing gold can stay
  • 1 2
 Dismiss the haters, this is baller af I'm looking forward to their purple and oil slick ano models in the future.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013490
Mobile Version of Website