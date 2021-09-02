Pole's 190mm-travel Voima Switches From Brose To Bosch

Sep 2, 2021
by Seb Stott  


The Voima is Pole's first ebike. With 190mm of travel and 29" wheels, it fits the tag line "more is more". When the bike was first announced in June it used a Brose S Mag motor with a 725Wh battery. Now, Pole has revised the design to make use of the brand new Bosch Smart System and Performance Line CX motor, which is paired with an even larger 750Wh battery. But while battery capacity has increased, the Bosch motor delivers slightly less maximum motor torque than the Brose - 85Nm rather than 90Nm. This is still a lot of assistance though, and less motor input should mean even more range.
Pole Voima Update Details

• Updated Bosch Performance Line CX motor
• Bosch PowerTube 750Wh battery (up from 725Wh)
• Bosch E-Bike Flow App
• Bosch Global Service Network
• Integrated seat clamp
• Three bottle cage mounts
• Potential to use a battery extender

Alongside the bigger battery, Pole cite Bosch's more extensive service network as a key reason for making the switch, as well as Bosch's new eBike Flow App, which includes automatic activity tracking, live information about the bike and over the air updates for new features and future-proofing.

There's now space for two bottles or a range extender above the downtube. Note also the integrated seat clamp.
The battery cover is on the more conventional underside of the downtube. A third water bottle or tool carrier can be mounted behind it.

It's not just the motor that's changed. The Voima has been updated since the first iteration to include an integrated seat clamp, and they've made room for three water bottles (two in the main triangle and one under the downtube). The battery "door" has been moved from the top of the downtube to the bottom. Pole say this change is made possible because the Bosch battery is sufficiently waterproof that there's no problem for it to be exposed to trail debris and splashes from the front wheel. This allows the upper side of the top tube to accommodate two water bottles or even a range extender.

The first iteration had the battery accessed from above the downtube to protect it from roost.

The 190mm-travel suspension design and 7075-T6 aluminium frame construction remain unchanged.

Pole Voima Suspension

