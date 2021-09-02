Pole's 190mm-travel Voima Switches From Brose To Bosch

The Voima is Pole's first ebike. With 190mm of travel and 29" wheels, it fits the tag line "more is more". When the bike was first announced in June
it used a Brose S Mag motor with a 725Wh battery. Now, Pole has revised the design to make use of the brand new Bosch Smart System
and Performance Line CX motor, which is paired with an even larger 750Wh battery. But while battery capacity has increased, the Bosch motor delivers slightly less maximum motor torque than the Brose - 85Nm rather than 90Nm. This is still a lot
of assistance though, and less motor input should mean even more range.
Pole Voima Update Details
• Updated Bosch Performance Line CX motor
• Bosch PowerTube 750Wh battery (up from 725Wh)
• Bosch E-Bike Flow App
• Bosch Global Service Network
• Integrated seat clamp
• Three bottle cage mounts
• Potential to use a battery extender
Alongside the bigger battery, Pole cite Bosch's more extensive service network as a key reason for making the switch, as well as Bosch's new eBike Flow App
, which includes automatic activity tracking, live information about the bike and over the air updates for new features and future-proofing.
It's not just the motor that's changed. The Voima has been updated since the first iteration to include an integrated seat clamp, and they've made room for three water bottles (two in the main triangle and one under the downtube). The battery "door" has been moved from the top of the downtube to the bottom. Pole say this change is made possible because the Bosch battery is sufficiently waterproof that there's no problem for it to be exposed to trail debris and splashes from the front wheel. This allows the upper side of the top tube to accommodate two water bottles or even a range extender.
The 190mm-travel suspension design and 7075-T6 aluminium frame construction remain unchanged.
26 Comments
I'd actually say that the main triangle is fine. Why not simply stylize the linkage and seat stay components with something more appealing?
Modern enduro bikes in the 150-180mm travel category certainly "disconnect" you from the trail compared to steeper 120-150mm trail bikes. But the same rider, on the same trail is going to be capable of safely riding much faster on the former than the latter, and that is what some people are after.
Always believe in your Pole
You've got the power to know
You're indestructable...
