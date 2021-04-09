Pole's Evolink Undergoes Updates for Its Five Year Anniversary - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 9, 2021
by Henry Quinney  

Pole Evolink 1.4
Five years ago, Pole were not nearly as well known as they are today. They started as a brand that wanted to challenge convention and push geometry forward. The Evolink was released and, it could well be said, the Finnish brand gave "considered thinking" something of a kick up the posterior. You might have heard of "long, low and slack," well this was of course being said before Pole. However, the Evolink was one of the first to also throw "steep seat tubes" into that maxim.

Due to the fact that the Evolink was so ahead of the curve in terms of its geometry, this update should be seen as more of a facelift than a page one re-write. A bit of nip and tuck to keep up with the Jones'. Better yet, Pole manage to do this and make the changes they want without isolating current Evolink owners.

The new Evolink 1.4 retains the same 64.5° head angle but sees the seat tube steepened to an effective angle of 79.9°. The chassis essentially remains unchanged so you'll be seeing very familiar numbers; the 497mm reach, 1301mm wheel base, in what was known as the medium size, and the 29 inch wheels front and back. A small difference you might notice is that the 1.4 moves away from internal routing completely.

The Evolink 1.4 sees Pole step away from S/M/L/XL sizes. No dodgy jokes, please.

There is a small shakeup in terms of how Pole size these bikes, with the conventional sizes replaced by K1, K2, K3 and K4. This is something you might have seen with other brands. It essentially tries to emphasize the subjective nature of bike fit and how it's a combination of stature and style.

As you can see, gone are the windows for internal routing to give a much cleaner look.
The bottom bracket height also increases from -20mm to -3mm but the overall stack height decreases across all sizes. As you can imagine, the two often work inversely to one another. Similarly, increasing BB height, much like changing stack height, will also have a small effect on reach, although often only slight. The consequence of the increase in BB height is a bike that is more responsive to rider input and will help ease the bike into bunny hops or manuals with less effort.

Pole feel that the biggest change with the revised Evolink is the increased progression in the leverage ratio.The mid-stroke, the point at which a rider spends most of their time riding, is now set at an average leverage ratio of 2.67 compared with the
2.52 of the previous Evolink 140 model. That equates to a 9% more progressive leverage ratio and in turn 18% more anti-squat.

Along with a host of specification updates, the frames and complete bikes will feature metric shocks across the whole Evolink 1.4 range which will deliver 144mm travel to the rear end of the bike.

Pole admit to coming across the benefits of running a metric shock by happy coincidence. Leo Kokkenen of Pole said “We had a bit of luck with this one. With the simple addition of a 55mm metric shock, we’ve managed to update an already classic bike. Previously we didn't want to raise the BB too much without a proof of concept. During testing with another prototype, we discovered that the long and slack geo benefits from an even higher BB. The fundamental issue with the discussion around BB height is the same reason why bikes were so steep in the first place: engineers stuck to the old measurement from the ground to BB using 26" wheels.”
An increase in average progression, as well as a larger value of anti-squat, should ensure more support, both towards the end of the stroke, meaning you could run a lower spring rate, and as an increased pedalling platform.

The Evolink 1.4 will be available as either a frameset only option or a complete build. The frameset will have the choice of three shock options, and will be outfitted with a Cane Creek headset and a seat clamp starting from €1690.

A Super Limited Stock Custom build will also be available. It will feature a Rock Shox Lyrik Select RC fork and a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain and will retail for €4450.

If you're a current Evolink 140 V1.3 owner and wish to upgrade your current setup to the 1.4 then Pole will be offering update kits. These kits will consist of headset cups, that will be manufactured in house in Finland, and your choice of a Cane Creek or RockShox metric shock, which will include any relevant hardware.

Due to ongoing industry shortages and backlogs with components, numbers of frames and complete bikes are strictly limited on the pre-sale shipment and may well indeed not be available for very long. Although, the estimated availability and shipping times for framesets and builds will be as early as June 2021.

Pre-orders for the new Evolink 1.4 framesets and Stock Custom builds are now open at polebicycles.com



84 Comments

  • 83 2
 Not exactly easy on the eyes
  • 6 0
 Odd. I found the last generation to be very pretty. Funny how minor tweaks make it kinda wonky looking.
  • 19 1
 Pole, proudly designed by engineers and engineered by designers.
  • 2 0
 @Gamsjaga: Not all designers have talent. Point made in photos above.
  • 1 0
 looks like they hucked to flat in the saddle and it bent.
  • 47 0
 Doesn't look like a session
  • 41 1
 Looks like something from 2001
  • 3 1
 My thoughts exactly.
  • 23 0
 Seat tube looks ridiculous
  • 2 0
 it has to be with a 497mm reach in size medium
  • 1 1
 Comedy seat tube
  • 22 0
 I would like to POLE-itely say that is bike is very unattractive...
  • 3 1
 I wonder if they could evo-LINK us to some eyewash
  • 2 0
 It sort of looks like it was left on a roof rack and driven into a garage.
  • 16 2
 "A medium sized man...isn't gettin' bigger. So why's his reach gettin' bigger?"

-Sam Hill
  • 5 2
 Because we ain’t Sam Hill. I’m just glad bikes are big enough for us taller folks these last couple years.
  • 3 2
 Yeah, it’s strange, isn’t it? The average man also still has the same shoulder width, and still somehow we are now riding 800mm handle bars, where 580mm used to do the job... good old times - not.
  • 3 0
 Theres been bikes available for years that adults who are 5' tall can ride comfortably. Nobody has ever said 'why are bikes getting shorter? But as soon as bikes start growing everyone is up in arms lol
  • 3 0
 Because the seat tube moved forward. It's not that hard to understand.
  • 15 1
 HAHAHA that thing is U-G-L-Y
  • 15 2
 Ugliest frame ever created. It might work well, but holy smokes.
  • 3 0
 I disagree. Redalp is still the king of the ugly category.
  • 10 0
 @dirtdiggler: Marin R3ACT enters the chat
  • 2 0
 @firewalkwithme: Ahh man....that cluster-f is definitely hard to unsee.
  • 2 0
 Hi. Have you met Niner?
  • 4 0
 @firewalkwithme: sir...Tony Ellsworth holding for you on line 2
  • 1 0
 Don't worry. It doesn't work well either.
  • 7 0
 "Five years ago, Pole were not nearly as well known as they are today."

Today, they're known for bad customer service and flimsy frames.
  • 3 0
 Pole is living proof that there is in fact such a thing as bad press.
  • 8 0
 Seat tube looks like an afterthought.
  • 8 0
 Waiting patiently for Leo to show up in the comments section...
  • 6 0
 We ran out of existing shocks and didn’t want to redesign for metric so you get 17mm higher bottom bracket but we’ll tell you it is because it works better. BS
  • 2 0
 Transparently bull crap. And really how hard could it have been to move the shock mount while they were adjusting the STA?
  • 2 0
 @AndrewHornor: my guess is they didn't change the STA. All the differences we see are simply the result of a longer shock. That's why the bikes have an angle headset to keep the same head angle
  • 1 0
 @Arierep: oh yeah I totally missed that, good call

So they literally just removed the internal routing and are calling it a new frame. Wow.
  • 4 0
 Pinkbike buy/sell section is going to be in disarray soon, will need a reference chart for the revolutionary new names for 'small', 'medium', and 'large' all these innovative manufacturers have come up with.

Buying my second hand bikes is going to become a minefield.
  • 1 0
 What size bike do you need i got one if your tall
  • 8 1
 Production bike shots and they still installed an angle adjust headset.
  • 5 0
 That's because it's actually the 1.3 frame only with a longer shock. The angleset is there to keep the old head angle. All that talk and they just covered the internal cabling holes and slapped a longer shock
  • 3 0
 That’s to correct for the prototype XC head tube...
  • 8 1
 Floating seat tube gives me big Walmart bike vibes.
  • 2 0
 Exactly! I was thinking the same thing.
  • 3 0
 Intended use 8.9.2020 For products bought before 8.9.2020 dont know what they offer for new bikes but
DO NOT USE FOR LARGER JUMPS OR DROPS (> 120CM / 48”) or Warranty goes out of window. polebicycles.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Warranty-_-Product-Liability_before_892020.pdf
  • 1 0
 Warranty? What warranty?
  • 5 0
 That tube between the seatstay and chainstay looks nice and chunky.... any particular reason?!
  • 4 0
 Lots of breakage in the previous generation
  • 7 1
 Wonder how many frames they snapped during preproduction testing
  • 4 1
 Every single one of them
  • 6 0
 Really puts the barge and the pole in "wouldn't touch it with a bargepole"
  • 4 1
 "....gone are the windows for internal routing to give it a much cleaner look."

But, I thought, maybe, wasn't the purpose of internal routing, to um, you know, give bikes, like, much... cleaner... looks...?
  • 2 0
 Haha! When you put it like that. Well yes, you're of course right. I suppose I would suggest that many Pole owners enjoy the external routing. The unused windows can be a bit of an eye saw.
  • 2 0
 I don't like the looks of the bike, but more importantly it looks like the shock placement is directly in the line of fire of mud and muck from the rear tire. I really like Pole's company philosophy, but this bike just seems off...
  • 2 0
 I am curious about whether the bottom of the seat tube is open to the elements...either way I’d definitely want a rear mudguard
  • 6 1
 This looks like something a 3rd grader would dream up.
  • 4 0
 Funny looking bike. Thankfully most won't stay that particular shape for too long
  • 1 0
 So with all the horror stories of people ordering the machined frames and never having them delivered, is there a problem with that manufacturing process? You'd think he could just crank them out and get them to customers. Is this why he is re-releasing the Pole?
  • 2 0
 It’s a few years later and I’ve sold it, but the Machine still holds some of my fastest dh times and I miss that super steep STA sometimes. The looks are love or hate but it was a fast bike.
  • 1 0
 Hah! I did the Metric shock "hack" a few years ago; I installed a 210x55 Metric shock on an Evolink 158 (which was originally spec'd with a 8.5" x 2.5"), except that my intention was to lower the BB instead of raise it. It cut the travel down to 148ish, but it got the BB height to 340mm. Installed a 150mm fork to better match the rear travel and to bring the HTA up to 64ish degrees. Neat.
  • 1 0
 Lots of hate towards the design, for my part I liked it from the beginning and would love to take it out and see how it does. I'm a function over form person for the most part and if it delivers that's what matters & personally I do like the look.
  • 2 0
 I am fully sold on steep seat tubes being better for climbing on big long slack bikes. They will forever look like the bike is broken in half though.
  • 4 0
 Doesn't look like you'd get a long dropper in them seat tubes..
  • 2 0
 Don't ignore aesthetics in a design, this is a put off, get some Italians on the design team
  • 3 0
 Is the sizing in Kokkenen units?
  • 1 0
 Not enough spacers under the stem. No sale.


"overall stack height decreases across all sizes"
Made up for with all the headset spacers they could find.
  • 2 0
 That bike might look less like it has been through a head-on collision if they at least kept the saddle level.
  • 3 0
 New sizing K9-69
  • 2 0
 I wonder if they'll stop cracking now
  • 2 1
 The way a mountain bike looks matters to me and for that reason I’m out on this beast.
  • 2 0
 Seat tube angle: 90 deg. LOL
  • 2 0
 It sure ain't pretty BUT I would love a chance to ride one!
  • 1 0
 Level the seat and get rid of all the headset spacers and this bike looks a whole lot better.
  • 1 0
 Wonder if Kaz will have his saddle slammed all the way forward if/when he gets to review this bike
  • 1 1
 Looks like a vajazzle (google it), def not a trek because you can turn the handlebars round.
  • 2 2
 Head tube would scare me worse than the Grim Donut.. That thing looks like it's about to snap right off.
  • 1 0
 I don't fit either of those rider types Frown
  • 2 1
 Wish it looked like a session. Woof.
  • 1 0
 At least that blue looks pretty cool.
  • 1 1
 Probably a lot like my ex. Fun to ride, but don't want your buddies to see you on it.
  • 2 1
 it's gonna be a cracking bike!
  • 1 0
 Looks so 2008! Not a bad thing in my book.
  • 1 0
 K1, K2, K3, S1, S2, S3, N1... Omg it's still small, medium and large etc
  • 1 0
 Fuggggers
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Grim Donut
  • 1 3
 "Considered Thinking" "Maxim" "Page One Re-write"?
Sounds like you need a good kick up the posterior!

Post a Comment



