Pole's New 'Onni' DH Bike - Sea Otter 2023

The Onni is the latest addition to Pole's lineup, a mixed-wheel aluminum downhill bike with 200mm of travel. As it turns out, it can also be turned into an extra-long travel enduro race machine, at least if your name is Leo Kokkonen.
For those who aren't familiar, Leo is Pole Bicycles' founder, and he hasn't been shy over the years about expressing his opinion that more travel and long, slack geometry is the way to go for almost all riding scenarios. He's going to be competing in the Trans Maderia enduro race next month, so he decided to take the new downhill bike, which hasn't been officially released yet, and build it up into the pedalable beast pictured here.
Getting it enduro ready involved installing SRAM's new Transmission drivetrain, an AXS wireless dropper post, a OneUp EDC tool in the Boxxer's steerer tube. and mounting a Fidlock bottle to the top tube.
The Onni casts a striking profile even when it isn't shining in the California sun. The elevated chainstay design gives it a retro-futuristic look, sort of like what would happen if a frame from the 1990s was re-imagined for the modern era. Ensuring that the Onni was stout enough to handle the rigors of elite level DH racing was high on Pole's priority list, so they went with oversized bearings where the chainstays meet the seat tube.
It's also worth mentioning that Onni Rainio
is a recent addition to Pole's race team. This isn't technically his pro model (Onni means 'luck' in Finnish), but having a bike with your name attached to it probably doesn't hurt.
The frame only, without shock, weighs a claimed 3.5 kg. As pictured, including pedals and inserts, the Onni weighs 18.4 kg (40.6 lb). Going with a standard downhill drivetrain and a ditching the dropper post would lighten it up significantly – it shouldn't be hard to build up a dedicated DH version in the sub-17 kg range.
More details, including geometry, pricing, and availability will be released in the near future.
