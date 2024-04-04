Police Called to Scott Sports Headquarters as CEO Dispute Continues

Police were reportedly called to Scott Sports Headquarters on Wednesday afternoon after a dispute between managers following ongoing issues after a new CEO was appointed last week.
The corporate drama at Scott Sports continues this week as DayFR Euro reports
that several vehicles belonging to Fribourg police were spotted parked outside the Scott Sports headquarters in Givisiez on Wednesday Afternoon. Fribourg police spokesperson Bertrand Ruffieux told Euro Day France: "Nothing serious happened. We intervened in a civil matter, a dispute between managers. In this type of case, the police are called to the scene to find a way to open a discussion, and for people to understand each other. But there are no injured or anyone arrested."
This is happening against the backdrop of an ongoing rift between (previous?) CEO Beat Zaugg and the new appointment by majority shareholder Youngone Corp
. After a press release announcing Juwon Kim as the new CEO, Beat Zaugg told Bicycle Retailer
on Tuesday: "This announcement was made to destabilize the company and its employees."
In a response to Zaugg's statement, the Youngone Corp said: "We understand that it may be difficult for Mr. Zaugg to accept his termination (given his long-standing role as CEO). But this is ultimately irrelevant as a matter of law: the ultimate decision body of a company is the board of directors and the board is clearly entitled to terminate the employment with the CEO."
The report from Euro Day France connects the police presence to the CEO replacement affair, but we have not been able to independently verify that.
We have contacted relevant parties at Scott Sports and Youngone for comment and will provide an update when we have more information.
