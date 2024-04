Police Called to Scott Sports Headquarters as CEO Dispute Continues

Photo: Euro Day France

Police were reportedly called to Scott Sports Headquarters on Wednesday afternoon after a dispute between managers following ongoing issues after a new CEO was appointed last week.The corporate drama at Scott Sports continues this week as DayFR Euro reports that several vehicles belonging to Fribourg police were spotted parked outside the Scott Sports headquarters in Givisiez on Wednesday Afternoon. Fribourg police spokesperson Bertrand Ruffieux told Euro Day France:This is happening against the backdrop of an ongoing rift between (previous?) CEO Beat Zaugg and the new appointment by majority shareholder Youngone Corp . After a press release announcing Juwon Kim as the new CEO, Beat Zaugg told Bicycle Retailer on Tuesday:In a response to Zaugg's statement, the Youngone Corp said:The report from Euro Day France connects the police presence to the CEO replacement affair, but we have not been able to independently verify that.We have contacted relevant parties at Scott Sports and Youngone for comment and will provide an update when we have more information.