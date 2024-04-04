Police Called to Scott Sports Headquarters as CEO Dispute Continues

Apr 4, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Police were reportedly called to Scott Sports Headquarters on Wednesday afternoon after a dispute between managers following ongoing issues after a new CEO was appointed last week.

The corporate drama at Scott Sports continues this week as DayFR Euro reports that several vehicles belonging to Fribourg police were spotted parked outside the Scott Sports headquarters in Givisiez on Wednesday Afternoon. Fribourg police spokesperson Bertrand Ruffieux told Euro Day France: "Nothing serious happened. We intervened in a civil matter, a dispute between managers. In this type of case, the police are called to the scene to find a way to open a discussion, and for people to understand each other. But there are no injured or anyone arrested."

This is happening against the backdrop of an ongoing rift between (previous?) CEO Beat Zaugg and the new appointment by majority shareholder Youngone Corp. After a press release announcing Juwon Kim as the new CEO, Beat Zaugg told Bicycle Retailer on Tuesday: "This announcement was made to destabilize the company and its employees." In a response to Zaugg's statement, the Youngone Corp said: "We understand that it may be difficult for Mr. Zaugg to accept his termination (given his long-standing role as CEO). But this is ultimately irrelevant as a matter of law: the ultimate decision body of a company is the board of directors and the board is clearly entitled to terminate the employment with the CEO."

The report from Euro Day France connects the police presence to the CEO replacement affair, but we have not been able to independently verify that.

We have contacted relevant parties at Scott Sports and Youngone for comment and will provide an update when we have more information.

82 Comments
  • 142 3
 Wonder if someone demanded a Ransom?
  • 5 3
 lol
  • 42 2
 Doesn't take a Genius to work that out.
  • 11 1
 certainly some high voltage arguments taking place
  • 22 1
 I hear Sparks are flying
  • 3 3
 a handsom ransom?
  • 8 2
 Seems to be that Scott are trying to be some big Gamblers
  • 2 0
 The police might tip the scale.
  • 2 0
 Great Scott!
  • 1 4
 It doesn't take a GENIUS to tell this would cause a SPARK and possibly a STRIKE!
  • 11 0
 Comedy tip: when the first guy nails it, don't try.
  • 1 0
 This sounds like a case for Scottland yard!
  • 62 1
 This is so far from the American police stories its confusing.
  • 27 8
 Nobody got hurt because there were no minorities involved and no falling acorns scaring the fuzz.
  • 2 4
 Now I'm curious. What are American police stories like, then?
  • 4 0
 Did someone say civil dispute?

www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRpbIaTRZ-g
  • 1 0
 Facts
  • 15 1
 Wait, so the police in Europe don't just show up unannounced, kick down your door, and shoot your dog? Weird....
  • 3 0
 Seriously. Even the police cars look non threatening.
  • 3 2
 @Struggleteam: they don’t need to. We are a civilized country… ;-)
  • 1 0
 @powpowpow: I know. My wifes from Germany. The police officers are always friendly and accommodating there as well. Like many things, it varies hugely by region here in the US. However, police officers in this county don't have it easy.
  • 1 2
 @powpowpow: So all that money you made profiting off the Nazis in world War 2, thats your definition of cibilized?
  • 1 0
 I'm less amused by this story than I am by those fruity Police cars.
  • 2 0
 "police called to Scott headquarters as CEO dispute continues, unarmed black janitor shot and killed"
  • 1 0
 @Henchman21: Did the US not do this?
  • 32 1
 Finally investigating the crime of the headset cable routing. Thanks!!
  • 2 1
 Many need to go to jail for that offense no doubt! lol
  • 29 2
 Glad the cops were able to put out any Sparks before anything bigger started
  • 22 3
 It doesn't take a Genius to spot a problem of this magnitude and Scale.
  • 21 2
 Cooler headsets prevailed and they were able to reroute this issue internally.
  • 12 1
 Shockingly, they were trying to keep this internal.
  • 18 1
 I seriously thought the last article was an April fools joke.
  • 1 1
 I didnt read the first one cause i thought it was a joke, then i saw this and am so curious
  • 1 2
 Not sure if its a bunch of Geniuses or Gamblers over there, but the scale at which this has gone to is sure to spark some controversy.
  • 1 0
 Same.
  • 11 2
 I’m thoroughly impressed by the fact that French police are skilled mediators able to settle disputes at a managerial level.
  • 8 0
 it's Switzerland ;-)
  • 3 2
 @Goldfinger: Maybe both are needed. The Swiss are neutral so no one feels offended, but it takes the French to bring the love. Once everything has settled, the Dutch police arrives at the scene and together they smoke a big one. Peace, at last.
  • 3 1
 It's the Swiss, they take their neutrality VERY seriously.
  • 1 0
 @Goldfinger: obviously they view their jobs very differently from American police and that is a good thing.
  • 2 0
 There's something spicy happening in Switzerland... for once.
  • 6 0
 It's called Fribourg not Friborg
  • 4 2
 Ugh, thank you.
  • 1 0
 Friborg sounds better.
  • 2 0
 @WillW123: Zoidberg sounds better.
  • 6 2
 Must have really Spark-ed an interesting conversation. At least no one was taken for Ransom.
  • 6 1
 This is the best bike industry drama since Sick bikes....
  • 4 1
 Sounds like Beat Zaugg might have a bit of a raging ego problem if he can't accept that his bosses fired him.
  • 5 1
 See how difficult it is to fix something once it's fully integrated?
  • 1 0
 wow.. the swiss bike brand with the Korean CEO.. there is a share to short, if there ever was one... but given the last few bikes that were released were pretty average anyhow, guess that should take the pressure off it.
  • 3 0
 They should settle this the old fashioned way
  • 3 0
 Duel?
  • 1 0
 There's a great Larry Niven short story, don't recall name, that does this. Corporate disputes are settled on the battlefield...literally. There's good med kit, but you basically have to back your decisions with blood and guts.
  • 3 0
 Breakdance battle
  • 1 0
 The CEO not wanting to accept being outed is like the Trading Places movie. Randolph and Mortimer Duke losing everything at the end....TURN THE MACHINES BACK ON!!!
  • 4 1
 I guess that makes Beat the Outside CEO.
  • 4 1
 this is the longest running april fools joke on record. well done scott.
  • 3 1
 Reckon Mr Zaugg barricaded himself inside his executive office? Chained himself to the office chair?
  • 1 0
 Lets focus on the real question here....what's the police van?... looks like a Chevy Astro van but I know that can't be. Can any euro-van-aficionados help out?
  • 3 1
 It just keeps getting better!
  • 3 1
 I love this stuff! Go Zaugg, Beat the headset cable routing out of them!
  • 1 0
 I heard that Zaugg got Beat. Juwon, Kim, congratulations.
  • 2 0
 The police seem nice in Switzerland
  • 2 1
 I mean yeah…look at there cars.
  • 1 0
 The real story was they were fighting each other to see which one would be stuffed in the downtube.
  • 1 0
 i heard they tried to force the CEO to change headset bearings on the bikes and he got mad
  • 1 0
 but you said the culture of the company wouldn't change after i sold out.....beat it dude, your fired.
  • 1 0
 The Ceo was caught smuggling shocks in a very disturbing location. Police were notified to rectify the situation.
  • 2 2
 Are these regular beat cops? Because, if ever, this sounds like job for the Internal Affairs division.
  • 2 1
 Is someone going inside for this
  • 1 0
 Wow, I actually thought the last headline was for April fools.
  • 1 0
 What the heck kind of police vehicle livery is that!?
  • 1 0
 What's wrong with it then? Visibility is key so I suppose that's what those orange marks are for. Other than that, one car looks like an Opel (German brand, Vauxhal for the Brits), the other one looks like a Skoda (Czech Republic brand).
  • 2 1
 There's more shocking details to this story hidden under the surface.
  • 1 0
 Rogue CEO, 58 degree head angle Scott Spark incoming
  • 1 0
 why do I envision dude locked in his office and on a hella bender.
  • 1 2
 Beatt, accept it buddy, they paid the Ransom.
  • 1 1
 and the beat goes on...
Below threshold threads are hidden







