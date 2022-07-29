Police Searching for Mountain Biker Who Allegedly Assaulted Woman in Her 60s in Devon, England

Jul 29, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Police are looking for help identifying this man.

Police have urged members of the public to come forward with any information relating to the assault of a 60-year-old woman in Haccombe, near Newton Abbot, England.

A statement published yesterday to the Devon & Cornwall Police website and Facebook page said that the victim fell to the ground and seriously injured her shoulder after the perpetrator kicked her. The victim was walking her dogs April 29 at roughly 5:45 p.m. Although the incident happened months ago, police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the man pictured above.

bigquotesPolice would like to identify the man pictured in connection to an assault which happened on Haccombe path in Newton Abbot on Friday 29 April at around 5.45pm.

The victim, a woman in her 60s, was walking her dogs on a footpath in Haccombe, when she was kicked by an unknown man following an altercation. This caused her to fall to the ground and suffer a serious injury to her shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting CR/36585/22.Devon & Cornwall Police

At least three people commented on the Facebook post to say they've experienced altercations with the same man, including verbal abuse and multiple instances of him kicking dogs, if the man pictured is the same person.

It goes without saying that we condemn the abhorrent behaviour alleged here, and encourage anyone with information to contact the police department. Note that we do not allow posting any identifying details in the Pinkbike comments, and any comments that suggest doxxing this person will be deleted.

11 Comments

  • 10 0
 And bar ends, to boot
  • 7 0
 He should be arrested for those shorts.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a titanium hardtail, possibly magura forks. This is the information I need to recognize anyone.
  • 4 0
 Finally it’s not Merica!!!
  • 3 0
 I'm sure this will encourage trail access in the area. A hole
  • 5 2
 hope someone finds him & kicks his ass - douchebag has it coming
  • 1 0
 An eye for an eye makes the world go blind.
  • 2 1
 It’s gravel rider not MTBer!
  • 1 0
 What an absolute arsehole .
  • 2 0
 Blooooooody southerners
  • 1 0
 Ahhh dog walkers.....





