Police Searching for Mountain Biker Who Allegedly Assaulted Woman in Her 60s in Devon, England

Police would like to identify the man pictured in connection to an assault which happened on Haccombe path in Newton Abbot on Friday 29 April at around 5.45pm.



The victim, a woman in her 60s, was walking her dogs on a footpath in Haccombe, when she was kicked by an unknown man following an altercation. This caused her to fall to the ground and suffer a serious injury to her shoulder.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting CR/36585/22. — Devon & Cornwall Police