Police Searching for Mountain Biker Who Allegedly Assaulted Woman in Her 60s in Devon, England

Police have urged members of the public to come forward with any information relating to the assault of a 60-year-old woman in Haccombe, near Newton Abbot, England.
A statement published yesterday to the Devon & Cornwall Police website
and Facebook page
said that the victim fell to the ground and seriously injured her shoulder after the perpetrator kicked her. The victim was walking her dogs April 29 at roughly 5:45 p.m. Although the incident happened months ago, police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the man pictured above.
Police would like to identify the man pictured in connection to an assault which happened on Haccombe path in Newton Abbot on Friday 29 April at around 5.45pm.
The victim, a woman in her 60s, was walking her dogs on a footpath in Haccombe, when she was kicked by an unknown man following an altercation. This caused her to fall to the ground and suffer a serious injury to her shoulder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting CR/36585/22.
At least three people commented on the Facebook post to say they've experienced altercations with the same man, including verbal abuse and multiple instances of him kicking dogs, if the man pictured is the same person.
It goes without saying that we condemn the abhorrent behaviour alleged here, and encourage anyone with information to contact the police department
.
