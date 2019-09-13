Pinkbike Poll: Adjustable Geometry - Necessity or Nuisance?

Taken to the extreme, every aspect of your bike's geometry and suspension could be adjustable. Telescoping tubes, hinged steerers, slotted dropouts and eccentric bottom brackets are past innovations. Suspension flip chips, sliding shock mounts and offset bushings are nothing new, nor are forks with variable offset and travel options. You could buy a mountain bike based solely upon your favorite components, color, and frame material of the moment without sweating the numbers. Imagine, for instance, the Specialized Enduro of the future:
Once assembled with the wheel diameters you've selected, setting up your Specialized Enduro PGSHT (Personalized Geometry & Suspension Harmonizing Technology) would ensure perfection.
You'd need only to enter your size, weight and your assumed level of radness into the PGSHT smartphone app, then follow its baseline recommendations. Pair the PGSHT app with Strava and you'd get periodic coaching metrics to improve your Enduro P's geometry and suspension kinematics based upon data learned from riders who are significantly faster than you.
Rocky Mountain's Ride 9 chip offers nine adjustments that affect suspension kinematics and geometry.
Liteville 601's forward shock mount can be adjusted fore and aft to alter its geometry or adapt different shocks.
Doubt Medication and a Great Sales Tool
Somewhat closer to reality is that adjustable suspension and geometry devices are a form of mechanical medication. Self doubt sells. "Should I stick with what I know best, or should I buy into an emerging trend?" It's human nature to straddle the fence. That's why sliver SUVs are so popular.
Flip chips are powerful anti-anxiety pills for finicky customers and a wonderful sales tool for bike brands. "If you don't like long, low and slack, you can always return to familiar territory." Adjustable features assure timid buyers that expensive mountain bike purchase will be future proof.
Flip chips allow bike brands to avoid risk of being first adopters. Geometry adjustments let bike makers lag safely behind the long low and slack curve until the movement had gathered enough momentum to eliminate financial risks. Not pointing fingers, but there's some conspicuous names proudly waving that flag today who missed the wedding.Once You Know, You Don't Need It
"Pro racers are constantly changing their setups, right?" True that, but they're surrounded by experts and searching for one or two seconds from a bike that is near perfect. That's not us.
Granting the power to adjust your chassis doesn't automatically empower you to get it right. Candid conversations with bike demo technicians and and pro suspension tuners suggest that, while many riders have a working knowledge that can get their bikes in the ballpark, relatively few possess an accurate and comprehensive understanding of proper suspension tuning and bike setup.
Those who score in that top ten percentile are also capable of choosing a bike with the correct suspension and geometry to suit their riding styles. They don't need flip chips. The rest of us probably have a fifty-fifty chance of getting it right, so providing the bike maker has a competent engineering staff, an argument could also be made that the absence of chassis adjustments would guarantee better than average performance.
"Less-is-more" and "simpler is better" are becoming keynote marketing phrases. Bikes are pretty good across the board. Both trends suggest that the next wave of performance improvements may be strategies to reduce the complexity of our technology, while extending the useful range of the mountain bike's handling and suspension. Less dials and more smiles. That said, today's poll asks:
Intense could have manufactured a 115mm and 130mm version, but that would cost them more, no?
But, when I first got the bike, I did swap back and forth between the neutral and slack positions a lot (nice that Knolly made it so simple to do trailside... one bolt!!). Wanted to find out which position I preferred for most riding and what each position felt like, as well as strengths and weaknesses in both. Now I'm pretty much settled into keeping it in slack (and with the 160 fork, my head angle 64. and love it. That decision is based soley on the fact that 90% of my riding is on steep fast and chunky terrain. But if or when I ever do some longer more xc style rides, it's nice to know I can toss it in neutral and gain some efficiency. I also have the MRP Ribbon fork, so changing the travel is as simple as doing a lower leg service... you just swap out some spacers. So I guess, if I ever came across a good deal on the shorter shock... it might be worth picking it up and give me lots of options.
In the end, I agree, it's a nice to have, but isn't what ultimately sold me on the bike and is not a necessity.
I only have one (mtb) bike, and want to do everything with it : freeride, enduro racing, bike park, xc marathon, bikepacking trip, etc..
I don't change it every day, but when I do something different from usual, I'll spend the 10mins I need to set up the bike accordingly.
"Öhlins choose to use fewer adjuster clicks than some of the competition. While not only reducing the risk of landing on a poor setup it also means that each adjuster has a perceivable change on the bike."
That statement, written by pinkbike staffer writing the review has relevance here too.. not saying its right or wrong, just relevant, that statement alone is making me consider the ohlins on my next bike..
Besides, we already have adjustable geometry in the bikes - simply adjust the rear sag. Run the rear at 20% for trail, and get a higher BB, steeper head angle, more anti squat, firmer pedaling platform. Run it at %30 to get more compliance and a slacker head angle.
I won’t buy a bike with an integrated headset though - got to have angleset options...
It only "reads" what is transmitted from the suspension.. albeit very quickly..
And thats how you get faster!!!!!!
