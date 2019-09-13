Pinkbike Poll: Adjustable Geometry - Necessity or Nuisance?

Sep 13, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
Yeti SB165
Confidence: Yeti's SB 165 offers no adjustments and makes no apologies.


Taken to the extreme, every aspect of your bike's geometry and suspension could be adjustable. Telescoping tubes, hinged steerers, slotted dropouts and eccentric bottom brackets are past innovations. Suspension flip chips, sliding shock mounts and offset bushings are nothing new, nor are forks with variable offset and travel options. You could buy a mountain bike based solely upon your favorite components, color, and frame material of the moment without sweating the numbers. Imagine, for instance, the Specialized Enduro of the future:

Once assembled with the wheel diameters you've selected, setting up your Specialized Enduro PGSHT (Personalized Geometry & Suspension Harmonizing Technology) would ensure perfection.
Adjustable head tube angle? Check.
You'd need only to enter your size, weight and your assumed level of radness into the PGSHT smartphone app, then follow its baseline recommendations. Pair the PGSHT app with Strava and you'd get periodic coaching metrics to improve your Enduro P's geometry and suspension kinematics based upon data learned from riders who are significantly faster than you.

Rocky Mountain Ride Nine chip
Rocky Mountain's Ride 9 chip offers nine adjustments that affect suspension kinematics and geometry.
Liteville 601
Liteville 601's forward shock mount can be adjusted fore and aft to alter its geometry or adapt different shocks.

Doubt Medication and a Great Sales Tool

Somewhat closer to reality is that adjustable suspension and geometry devices are a form of mechanical medication. Self doubt sells. "Should I stick with what I know best, or should I buy into an emerging trend?" It's human nature to straddle the fence. That's why sliver SUVs are so popular.

Flip chips are powerful anti-anxiety pills for finicky customers and a wonderful sales tool for bike brands. "If you don't like long, low and slack, you can always return to familiar territory." Adjustable features assure timid buyers that expensive mountain bike purchase will be future proof.
Canondale's 2004 Prophet could be switched from a Freeride to an XC Bike.
Canondale's 2004 Prophet could be switched from a Freeride to an XC Bike.

Flip chips allow bike brands to avoid risk of being first adopters. Geometry adjustments let bike makers lag safely behind the long low and slack curve until the movement had gathered enough momentum to eliminate financial risks. Not pointing fingers, but there's some conspicuous names proudly waving that flag today who missed the wedding.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Scott's 2020 Gambler's shock chip alters BB height and shock rate.
Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
The Gambler's two-position dropout chip. The head tube angle can also be set from 62 to 64 degrees.

Once You Know, You Don't Need It

"Pro racers are constantly changing their setups, right?" True that, but they're surrounded by experts and searching for one or two seconds from a bike that is near perfect. That's not us.

Granting the power to adjust your chassis doesn't automatically empower you to get it right. Candid conversations with bike demo technicians and and pro suspension tuners suggest that, while many riders have a working knowledge that can get their bikes in the ballpark, relatively few possess an accurate and comprehensive understanding of proper suspension tuning and bike setup.

Datalogging with Formula
Race teams and bike makers go to great lengths to understand and replicate suspension settings and kinematics. Subtleties that amatuer knob twisters largely ignore.

Those who score in that top ten percentile are also capable of choosing a bike with the correct suspension and geometry to suit their riding styles. They don't need flip chips. The rest of us probably have a fifty-fifty chance of getting it right, so providing the bike maker has a competent engineering staff, an argument could also be made that the absence of chassis adjustments would guarantee better than average performance.

Fox Live Valve
Fox's Live Valve (prototype in this pic) dramatically simplifies high amplitude riding by reading the terrain and responding with just right pedaling and suspension control.

"Less-is-more" and "simpler is better" are becoming keynote marketing phrases. Bikes are pretty good across the board. Both trends suggest that the next wave of performance improvements may be strategies to reduce the complexity of our technology, while extending the useful range of the mountain bike's handling and suspension. Less dials and more smiles. That said, today's poll asks:


Adjustable geometry and kinematics: a necessity or a nuisance?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
119090 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These 18 Grips From Their Tread Alone? - Eurobike 2019
83216 views
The Eurobike Rumors: AXS Suspension, 1.8'' Steerer Tubes, a SRAM Motor, Fox's 38mm Fork - Eurobike 2019
73673 views
Interview: Brook Macdonald Comments on Spinal Injury, Evacuation Delay, & Recovery Outlook
73074 views
Results: Qualification - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
56193 views
The UCI Responds to Questions Over Brook Macdonald Evacuation Delays
56184 views
First Look: Ibis' New Ripmo AF is Coil-Compatible & Aluminum
54304 views
First Look: Nukeproof's New Aggressive Trail Bike - the Reactor
51085 views

40 Comments

  • 14 2
 Set it low and fuhgedaboudit.
  • 8 0
 then, after a month of constant pedal strikes, set it back to high
  • 6 0
 @f00bar: then increase fork travel and back to low
  • 5 0
 Do bike manufacturers expect customers to change these geometry options often, or is the purpose instead to offer two options for initial set up, and assume a customer will set it up one way and leave it? I'd always assumed the latter. I had an Intense Primer and set it to the 130mm setting with a matching 140mm fork, and never once thought about changing to 115mm based on the ride. Intense could have left it at 130mm permanently, but some portion of the market also likely left it at 115 (maybe with a shorter fork and a lighter build).

Intense could have manufactured a 115mm and 130mm version, but that would cost them more, no?
  • 1 1
 I change mine all the time - super easy - swap the coil out for air if I want too - not a pain at all on my rocky - the ride 9 chip I can reset in less than a minute on trail.
  • 1 0
 90% of downhill-oriented riders just put it in the slackest position and leave it there.
  • 5 0
 That poll is kind of limiting. Some things, the rocky, are way overkill and unnecessary. The Scott makes a ton of sense and is an easier one to deal with. Each position has a purpose that is easy to understand and adjust for. With multiple wheel size options in a frame and people wanting to play with the mullet, the argument for slight adjustments makes sense. When a brand adds a flip chip that only changes head angle by .3 degrees and bb by 4mm, that is a bit unnecessary. Not to say normal riders are anywhere near as tuned in as someone like Minnaar. But he has been adding and removing an extension off the chainstay depending on track, same as a lot of riders do for the headset and reach.
  • 3 0
 I think it's nice to have but use sparingly - I leave mine in the high setting all the time for trail riding but when I do a bike park a couple times a summer, I take 5 minutes and flip it to the low setting. Isn't necessary but certainly doesn't hurt.
  • 3 0
 I think the biggest point to make is that there's a bigger reason/advantage to have adjustable geometry over not having. Having adjustable geometry allows you to modify your bike and let it change and adapt to the way you ride. Some people aren't as tech oriented and that won't be for them. If you're someone who likes to have options - you'll never have the nagging question of what if? Modifying your position is HUGE I mean HUGE and when you talk with a real mountain bike expert they'll tell you that GEO is everything and also that GEO is very different for people. One person leverages a bike very differently than another - I think most of this is dependent on how our hips move and how long our torso is. That all equals a very unique leverage that not everyone will find to be the sweet spot. So having a few different positions to play with rather than spending a ton of money on a new stem and bar and setback saddle - yea it's pretty nice to have. Rolling a Rocky Mountain Custom allows me to set it for bike park riding one minute - trail riding the next - or steep and fast for racing. Blah blah blah - go ride your bike - find the position you like and keep it there - but just remember there's always another option if you ever want to mess around with it.
  • 3 0
 I've got a fugitive lt I'm waiting for at the moment. I'm planning on getting a backup shock to let me run it in the 120mm configuration so when I go roadtripping I can bring one bike and toss the shorter shock in at the steeper head angle position when I end up somewhere like Allegrippis that doesn't need more than a rigid forked karate monkey. Some geometry adjustment is good and can be a great asset and selling point, but necessity is a strong word.
  • 1 0
 Also have a Fugitive LT... don't think I'd ever bother swapping the shock and fork to run it in the non LT version (hell, I already overforked it a bit with a 160mm), but it's nice to know it's an option and it does make the bike hugely versatile to more markets, riders and types of terrain. I think it's a smart move to allow riders the ability to slightly adapt a bike to their riding style and terrain.

But, when I first got the bike, I did swap back and forth between the neutral and slack positions a lot (nice that Knolly made it so simple to do trailside... one bolt!!). Wanted to find out which position I preferred for most riding and what each position felt like, as well as strengths and weaknesses in both. Now I'm pretty much settled into keeping it in slack (and with the 160 fork, my head angle 64.Cool and love it. That decision is based soley on the fact that 90% of my riding is on steep fast and chunky terrain. But if or when I ever do some longer more xc style rides, it's nice to know I can toss it in neutral and gain some efficiency. I also have the MRP Ribbon fork, so changing the travel is as simple as doing a lower leg service... you just swap out some spacers. So I guess, if I ever came across a good deal on the shorter shock... it might be worth picking it up and give me lots of options.

In the end, I agree, it's a nice to have, but isn't what ultimately sold me on the bike and is not a necessity.
  • 3 0
 I was using 3 out of the 4 flip chip positions on my RM slayer, along 2 wheelsets and 3 tire combinations.
I only have one (mtb) bike, and want to do everything with it : freeride, enduro racing, bike park, xc marathon, bikepacking trip, etc..

I don't change it every day, but when I do something different from usual, I'll spend the 10mins I need to set up the bike accordingly.
  • 2 0
 Bike reviewers wax lyrical about geometry and the supposed benefits of an extra degree here or a few milimeters there. For those of us that don't get to ride tons of different bikes for a living, a single bike with a flip-chip or some adjustable chainstays might be the only way we can assess these kinds of claims for ourselves.
  • 2 0
 My Altitude has ride nine. The previous owner had set it in the slackest position. This didn't work where I live, too many pedal strikes. I have currently set it to the middle position and am quite happy with it for 95 % of my riding. The complaint that I have is that the guide on Rockys website is rather vague and I feel like I might be missing out on the best possible performance. Yet I don't want to spend days testing and taking notes, I just want to ride.
  • 2 0
 I'm a fan of having a simple flip chip on a longer travel trail/ Enduro bike. For shuttling/ bike park it's nice to have a super slack bike, but for longer trail rides I prefer something a little more upright.
  • 3 0
 Nice to see a shoutout to the Prophet, a bike with an apt name that was ahead of it's time but LOL that a head angle of 67 deg was considered slack
  • 1 0
 I rocked the Prophet MX, which had the 12mm rear through axle and had the option of a 67°/65.5° head tube angle, which is pretty reasonable even for today's bikes. It was definitely ahead of its time considering that was 13 years ago. Good memories on that bike!
  • 1 0
 There weren't enough options on this poll. My bike (Guerrilla Gravity) has 2 shock settings and you can run 2 shock lengths for 4 different configurations (lots more including fork changes and even more if you swap stays.) I set it up like a trail bike most of the time but can put a coil on it, lengthen the fork travel (MRP Ribbon) and put some DH tires on it and it's a park brawler. I very much like my adjustable geometry. I use it to effectively have 2 bikes in one package.
  • 3 0
 Idk how a component that most folks don't even realize they have, could ever qualify as a "nuisance". Go home Pinkbike, you're drunk.
  • 1 0
 I think it CAN be beneficial, but isn't a requirement for me. If it was simple to change on the fly (Shapeshifter) and was a pretty large change (more than 1 degree) then I could see it being used mid-ride. The flip chip option I see as a fine option but I'd probably set it once and forget it. But it's still not bad to have that option when you buy a bike to set it up a couple different ways.
  • 1 0
 It does have a place! Drop the BB and slacken HA and of to the bike park! It seems that one of the big brands adopted it and of course all of the others simply don't want to get left behind! I have just received an email from Nukeproof launching the new Reactor which has it and they have called it 'trail or rail'. However, it's nothing new of course, if I remember correctly I saw this on a Liteville a whole decade ago!
  • 1 0
 I'll consider buying a bike if at least one of its settings suits my needs. If a non-adjustable bike doesn't suit me, it blew its one and only chance to appeal to me. It's mostly set-and-forget for me. Though, I do value the first-hand knowledge of playing around with different settings, considering that I've been buying bikes without demo. I'd like to believe I can predict how bikes will handle with enough understanding...
  • 1 0
 read this article just after reading the ohlins shock review below it. one thing stuck in my mind,

"Öhlins choose to use fewer adjuster clicks than some of the competition. While not only reducing the risk of landing on a poor setup it also means that each adjuster has a perceivable change on the bike."

That statement, written by pinkbike staffer writing the review has relevance here too.. not saying its right or wrong, just relevant, that statement alone is making me consider the ohlins on my next bike..
  • 1 0
 Adjustability makes sense on a bike like the Delirium, where you can set it up as a downhill shredder with a double crown for park, or with a single crown for freeride/enduro. I leave it mostly in the steeper enduro setting, unless I know it will be a shuttle day. I think a flip chip on an enduro bike wouldn't get much use by me. I'd find a setting I like, and never touch it again. Still, it's nice to have the option. As long as having the adjustability doesn't negatively impact any other aspect of the design, I don't see a problem with them at all.
  • 1 1
 I could do without all the other stuff, but adjustable horizontal dropouts (correctly done) are great. My Giant STP dirt jumper has 390mm chain stays and it's really fun to ride, but the slides also allow me to go longer if I want to run fatter tires.
  • 2 0
 The Rocky Mountain's Ride 9 adjustments on my Altitude are very subtle differences and sometimes hardly noticeable, but I do like having the options.
  • 1 1
 Seems to me this is for bike engineers who either couldn't make their minds up on which is better OR couldn't get enough information out of marketing on what people want. Choose a personality, design for them. You will generally have a much better product that trying to design for everybody! That's my 2 cents.
  • 1 1
 Yep, all the adjustable geometry is just a marketing gimmick. Trail bike geometry is what enduro geometry was like 3-4 years ago. It should be pretty obvious by now that for general trail riding, longer, slacker is the way to go. Pedaling performance be achieved with linkage design and suspension.

Besides, we already have adjustable geometry in the bikes - simply adjust the rear sag. Run the rear at 20% for trail, and get a higher BB, steeper head angle, more anti squat, firmer pedaling platform. Run it at %30 to get more compliance and a slacker head angle.
  • 1 0
 Get rid of the stupid flip chips and make my bike CHEAPER! Cut down on the parts, R&D, tooling, design, everything. Better to get used to one bike, one setup, and how it rides rather than endlessly tinkering.
  • 1 0
 Flip chips have allowed ability to long shock or mullet certain bikes well even though it may not have been the manufactures intent.
  • 1 0
 If you love a bike and dont like the geometry why cant I set up how o love it to be!!!!! With no need to be a pro to get it like I love it to be!!!!
  • 2 0
 Everyone who says nuisance are the same people who don't know what the compression and rebound knobs on their suspension do.
  • 1 0
 Not to bothered about flip chips because offset bushings usually do the same thing.

I won’t buy a bike with an integrated headset though - got to have angleset options...
  • 1 0
 "Fox Live valve reads the terrain", silly boy!!
It only "reads" what is transmitted from the suspension.. albeit very quickly..
  • 1 0
 Yes! After-work XC rides on my enduro bike, that happens to be the only bike I own.
  • 1 3
 No one needs adjustments, just by the bike with the angles you want.. I always set it and forget it, if you do any different you're just wasting time you could be riding and getting faster..
  • 2 0
 Wen you get faster you need them small ajustment = upgrades on the bike!!!
And thats how you get faster!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 I’m so done with the geo bullshit, makes me want to buy an ebike.
  • 1 0
 What a faff.....
  • 2 5
 Sounds like a bunch of Marketing PGSHT

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022253
Mobile Version of Website